Kerala: CPM Leader Accused Of Issuing Death Threat To Independent Candidate In Attapady

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (IANS) Tensions escalated in Attapady's Agali gram panchayat in Kerala after an independent candidate alleged that a local CPM functionary threatened to kill him if he refused to withdraw from the upcoming local body elections.

The candidate, V.R. Ramakrishnan, who is contesting from Ward 18, has released an audio clip of the purported phone call to support his claim.

The authenticity of the audio, however, has not been independently verified.

Ramakrishnan, a former CPM member for over four decades, said he left the party recently after discovering what he described as "deep-rooted corruption" at the local level.

According to him, the alleged threat came within hours of the returning officer clearing his nomination papers on Saturday.

In the audio clip, a voice identified as that of Jamsheer, the CPM's local committee secretary, is heard alternately coaxing and intimidating Ramakrishnan. The voice warns that the party would be "forced to kill" him if he persisted with his candidacy.

At one point, Ramakrishnan is heard firmly rejecting the demand and challenging the caller to act on his threats. Speaking to the media, Ramakrishnan said he had no intention of backing down from the contest despite the pressure.

He added that he plans to pursue legal action and submit the audio clip to authorities for investigation.

"This is an attempt to silence me because I decided to contest independently after exposing corruption. I will not withdraw," he said.

The controversy prompted a response from the CPM's Palakkad district leadership.

District secretary E.N. Suresh Babu condemned the incident and cautioned party members against any behaviour that could damage the organisation during the election period. He said the party would examine Ramakrishnan's allegations seriously and initiate appropriate action if necessary. However, he also criticised sections of the media for "targeting the LDF with unverified allegations" during the campaign season.

"We will not defend wrong actions, but we will not allow a media trial either," he said.

The CPM is already dealing with signs of internal dissent across parts of the district. On Sunday, the party expelled O.E. Abbas from the Pallarimangalam local committee after he decided to contest as an independent candidate when denied a party ticket. Abbas filed his papers despite repeated warnings, reflecting discontent brewing at the grassroots.

With local body elections fast approaching, incidents of rebellion, indiscipline, and factional rifts are likely to intensify scrutiny on the CPM's organisational control in Palakkad and beyond.