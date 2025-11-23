Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, KNG Chief

2025-11-23 06:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Sunday.
His Highness then received Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Chief Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Sunday. (end)
