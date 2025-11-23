Hands-On Comprehensive Training Launches In Savar Using Japanese Equipment, Trainers

Dhaka: A hands-on, intensive training program has begun in Savar, Dhaka, featuring expert trainers and Japanese language instructors from Japan, along with specialized training equipment sourced directly from Japan.

The three-month, high-quality training initiative-jointly organized by Hightech Corporation LLC (Japan) and Heartful Limited (Bangladesh), with support from the Trust Technical Training Institute (TTTI)-was inaugurated at TTTI's Savar training center.

As part of a long-term training plan aimed at creating opportunities for Bangladeshi youths seeking quality employment in Japan, nearly one hundred registered trainees of the program's first batch have started participating in the course.

The program was formally inaugurated by Tomohiro Yoshida, Managing Director of Hightech Corporation LLC (Japan), and the Director of the Trust Technical Training Institute.

Among the Japanese experts attending were Japanese language instructor Yamaguchi Hirumi; scaffolding trainer Sakuta Masaki; Luo Gui Zhen, Director of Hyperlink Skills Business Cooperative Association (Japan); and Brigadier General Omar Faruq, Director of TTTI. They each addressed the ceremony.

Murad Hasan Zenith, Director of Heartful Limited (Bangladesh), delivered the keynote speech, highlighting employment opportunities, challenges, and future prospects for Bangladeshis in Japan.

“We are committed to promoting legal and ethical migration pathways,” he said.“Our organization, Heartful, will provide full support-from visa processing to settlement in Japan, including assistance for bringing family members.”

Addressing Japan's severe labor shortage in the construction sector and the goal of ensuring better career pathways for Bangladeshi youth, he added that the guidance of skilled trainers from Japan will help participants acquire internationally recognized competencies. Successful trainees will have opportunities for direct employment with Japanese companies, opening a secure career path.

Speakers emphasized that the objective of the program is to help address the labor shortage in Japan's construction industry while creating new future-building opportunities for young people in Bangladesh. They stated that the project represents a significant opportunity for both countries.

