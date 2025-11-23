Kerala On Alert As IMD Upgrades Rain Forecast

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (IANS) Kerala is bracing for a spell of intensified rainfall after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revised its forecast on Sunday, upgrading the alert from yellow to orange for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam will remain under a yellow alert as heavy rain continues to lash several parts of the state.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced that warning sirens will be activated in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam as part of the KaWaCHam automated alert system.

Officials said the sirens are intended to caution residents about the likelihood of intense rain spells and ensure preparedness in vulnerable areas.

An orange alert signifies the possibility of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, while a yellow alert indicates 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

The IMD said the strengthening of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea is expected to keep Kerala under persistent heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning, thunder and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph, until November 26.

According to the latest forecast, heavy rainfall in the range of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours is very likely in one or two places in Kerala from November 22 to 26, as well as in Lakshadweep on November 22 and 23.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected during this period across both regions. With the mandala-makaravilakku season underway, Sabarimala pilgrims have been advised to remain vigilant, with moderate rain predicted on Sunday at Sannidanam, Pampa and Nilakkal.

Fisherfolk along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea from Sunday to Tuesday, as strong winds in the range of 35–55 kmph are likely to create hazardous conditions.

Those already engaged in deep-sea fishing have been instructed to return to the nearest shore by Tuesday.

The IMD also warned of rough sea conditions triggered by the prevailing cyclonic circulation. Fishermen have been asked to avoid the South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Andaman Sea, and the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal till Wednesday.

The IMD has issued district-wise yellow alerts for the coming days: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on November 23; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Malappuram on November 24; Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on November 25; and Thiruvananthapuram on November 26.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during spells of heavy rain.