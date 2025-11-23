403
Poland says Ukraine-Russia peace plan must be approved by all parties
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Polish president on Saturday emphasized that any peace initiative in Ukraine must be approved by Kyiv and should not allow Russia to secure its strategic objectives.
Posting on X, Karol Nawrocki warned that Russia “does not honor agreements” and that every peace plan aimed at ending the conflict must receive acceptance from Ukraine. "Each and every peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by the Russian Federation must be accepted in Kyiv," he wrote.
Nawrocki said that Ukrainians, supported by the US and EU countries, should have the decisive role in negotiations. "Any arrangements concerning peace and security of Europe can only be made with the participation of all interested parties," he added.
He also underscored that the cost of peace “cannot in any way” include Russia achieving its strategic aims.
The remarks come amid discussions over a 28-point US peace proposal intended to end the war. The draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, reduce the size of its military, and formally abandon its NATO membership aspirations. President Donald Trump has set a Thursday, Nov. 27 deadline for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to respond.
Zelenskyy described his situation as a difficult decision, saying it involves choosing between the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Russia began what it calls its “special military operation” in 2022, citing goals of “denazification” and demilitarization. In addition to restricting Ukraine’s armed forces and blocking NATO membership, Moscow demands official status for the Russian language in Ukraine.
