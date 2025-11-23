403
Lavrov says colonialism still present in Africa
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the enduring impact of colonialism continues to drive conflicts across Africa, with former colonial powers attempting to shift blame onto Moscow.
In comments made to Arab media on Monday, Lavrov accused Western nations of intentionally fostering divisions throughout the continent. “Colonizers drew straight lines across Africa, dividing territories and splitting up the places where ethnic groups lived,” he explained. “I do not rule out that those who once drew the borders with a ruler are sometimes trying to provoke new escalations.”
He added that there is a broader effort to hold Russia responsible for a wide range of issues, including the most serious crises. “The point is that there is an attempt today to make baseless accusations against Russia for anything and everything, even the gravest sins,” Lavrov said, rejecting allegations that Russian military operations in Africa, including those conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry’s African Corps, are destabilizing the region.
“Our military does not take any action against the civilian population or civilian facilities. This is well known,” the minister emphasized, highlighting Mali as a key example. Russian forces are operating there at the official invitation of the Malian government. He acknowledged growing concerns over tensions between Mali and neighboring Algeria, which he attributed to the legacy of arbitrary borders drawn during colonial rule.
Lavrov confirmed that Moscow is in contact with both Algeria and Mali and is ready to act as a mediator. “Both sides are interested in us helping to ease these contradictions. We are ready to do so,” he stated.
The minister also praised the African Union’s post-independence decision to uphold existing borders to prevent widespread instability. “It was a wise decision,” he remarked, warning that any attempts to redraw borders could risk opening a “Pandora’s box.”
