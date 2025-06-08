Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints New Minister Of Defense

2025-06-08 05:13:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Dauren Kosanov as the new Minister of Defense, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's president press service.

"By decree of the Head of State, Dauren Zhumatayevich Kosanov was appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

Earlier President Tokayev dismissed Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who held the post of Minister of Defense.

