Kazakhstan Seeing Uptick In Investment Flowing Into Fixed Capital

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Investment in fixed capital in Kazakhstan reached 15.96 trillion tenge ($30.763 billion) for the period of January-October 2025, which is a jump of 13.1 percent compared to the same stretch in 2024, Trend reports via the country's Bureau of National Statistics.

The growth in capital expenditure is holding up strong, with the largest share of investment, 38.2 percent, directed towards the industrial sector, including mining and quarrying. Own funds of economic entities continued to be the predominant source of financing, amounting to 10.03 trillion tenge ($19.344 billion).

Furthermore, costs associated with construction work and major repairs of buildings and structures saw an increase of 17.1 percent.

Kazakhstan's overall economic performance continues to show positive momentum, with the GDP for January-September 2025 reaching 99.56 trillion tenge ($191.961 billion) and hitting the ground running with a solid growth rate of 6.3 percent.

Conversions to USD are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's official exchange rate of 1 USD = 518.66 KZT as of November 22, 2025.