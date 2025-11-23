403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey reveals forty per cent of Americans support deportation
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that 40% of Americans believe undocumented immigrants should face deportation even if they have not committed any crimes beyond entering the country illegally.
According to the poll, 38% of respondents feel that undocumented immigrants should only be allowed to remain in the US if they fulfill specific conditions, while 14% support unconditional residency, and 8% were undecided. The survey was conducted jointly by a news and polling organization, as stated by reports.
The findings reveal strong support for tougher immigration enforcement, aligning with President Donald Trump’s ongoing border policies. Among Trump supporters, 67% back deportation irrespective of criminal history, compared with just 14% of those aligned with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Independent voters were more divided, with 41% favoring deportation and 39% supporting conditional stays.
The survey also highlighted widespread economic concern, with only 15% of Americans reporting improved financial situations compared with the previous year. On international matters, only one-third of respondents support increasing aid to Ukraine, while the majority prefer maintaining current levels or reducing assistance.
Reports indicate that more than 480,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained nationwide since Trump assumed office, according to US Homeland Security officials. In a recent announcement, the department noted that roughly 2 million illegal immigrants have departed the US since January 20, including approximately 1.6 million voluntary departures and over 400,000 formal deportations in less than 250 days.
Separately, Trump on Monday praised what he called "record-breaking" law enforcement efforts during his administration, highlighting updated statistics on violent crime, drug seizures, and child protection operations, as reported by officials.
According to the poll, 38% of respondents feel that undocumented immigrants should only be allowed to remain in the US if they fulfill specific conditions, while 14% support unconditional residency, and 8% were undecided. The survey was conducted jointly by a news and polling organization, as stated by reports.
The findings reveal strong support for tougher immigration enforcement, aligning with President Donald Trump’s ongoing border policies. Among Trump supporters, 67% back deportation irrespective of criminal history, compared with just 14% of those aligned with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Independent voters were more divided, with 41% favoring deportation and 39% supporting conditional stays.
The survey also highlighted widespread economic concern, with only 15% of Americans reporting improved financial situations compared with the previous year. On international matters, only one-third of respondents support increasing aid to Ukraine, while the majority prefer maintaining current levels or reducing assistance.
Reports indicate that more than 480,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained nationwide since Trump assumed office, according to US Homeland Security officials. In a recent announcement, the department noted that roughly 2 million illegal immigrants have departed the US since January 20, including approximately 1.6 million voluntary departures and over 400,000 formal deportations in less than 250 days.
Separately, Trump on Monday praised what he called "record-breaking" law enforcement efforts during his administration, highlighting updated statistics on violent crime, drug seizures, and child protection operations, as reported by officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment