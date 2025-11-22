403
Turkish Actor Duzyatan Reflects On Global Impact Of 'Ertugrul' At DFF
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, widely celebrated for his titular role in historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul, offered a candid look into the extraordinary global success of the series during a press briefing at Doha Film Festival (DFF) by Doha Film Institute.“Arab countries enjoyed the show because these are Muslim nations and we have a shared tradition, for example, around hospitality.
To a certain degree, we look at the world in similar ways,” Duzyatan said, adding that the scarcity of shows featuring Muslim heroes contributed significantly to its appeal. As a special guest of the festival, the actor acknowledged the immense adoration he now receives globally, particularly across the GCC, Mena, and parts of Asia:“Of course, there's huge love, and they respect me and my job.” Dirilis: Ertugrul (2014-2019) depicts the 13th-century life of Ertugrul Bey, father of the Ottoman Empire's founder, Osman I, as he leads the Kayı tribe through political conflicts, wars against Mongols, Byzantines, and Crusaders, and struggles in Anatolia.
The show's enduring global popularity earned it the nickname 'Turkish Game of Thrones' and cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon. Discussing his preparation for the demanding role, Duzyatan revealed that his experience with horseback riding since childhood, combined with university training in sword usage, made many aspects of the role's physicality relatively straightforward.
Despite having a successful career in Turkiye since the age of 21, the actor acknowledged that the role of Ertugrul held a special spot among international fans and hoped to continue giving memorable performances that resonate around the world.
Duzyatan highlighted the cultural bridge forged by television and cinema, reflecting DFF's mission to connect regional and global audiences in the heart of the city. Held until Nov 28, DFF marks the bold next chapter in Doha Film Institute's mission to nurture regional talent and champion urgent and authentic stories in cinema. For more information, visit Engin Altan Duzyatan Doha Film Institute Dirilis Ertugrul
