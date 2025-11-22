403
Qatar And Africa: A Strategic Vision For Development, Peace, And Robust Partnerships
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The visit of His Excellency the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and his participation in the G20 Summit in South Africa, which begins today, embody the continuation of a strategic, gradual and institutional approach to deepening cooperation with the nations of the African continent.
This approach is anchored in building strong political, economic, and humanitarian partnerships, as well as undertaking mediation efforts in numerous crises. Such actions reflect a vision grounded in mutual respect for state sovereignty and in fostering stability and development, aligned with Qatar's foreign policy, which balances national interests with a steadfast commitment to supporting international and regional efforts to safeguard security and peace.
For over two decades, Qatar has pursued a consistent path in strengthening its presence in Africa, recognizing the continent as the future hub of major investment and development opportunities, thanks to its vast natural resources, young human capital, and promising emerging markets.
Doha recognized early on the continent's strategic importance in the fields of energy, food security, investment, and development, making mediation and peacebuilding central pillars of its constructive engagement in the region.
His Highness the Amir's visit to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and his participation in the G20 Summit, fit squarely within this expanding Qatari approach, aimed not only at reinforcing bilateral cooperation but also at advancing a broader vision of a balanced and responsible role that supports peace and promotes development through partnerships grounded in shared interests.
Multiple strategic considerations drive Qatar's focus on Africa. Geopolitically, the continent occupies a vital position along global trade routes and includes states that wield influence within regional and international organizations, making Africa an indispensable partner in shaping global decision-making and reflecting Doha's commitment to meaningful engagement on African issues.
Economically, Africa stands out for its high rates of demographic and economic growth and its abundant investment opportunities across infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and logistics, aligning with Qatar's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio and enhance international economic connectivity.
This vision is further shaped by a humanitarian and developmental dimension, as several African countries face significant challenges in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, areas in which Qatar plays a tangible role through its specialized institutions, including Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Foundation (QF), Qatar Charity, Education Above All (EAA), among others.
As Qatar continues to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relations with African nations, the visits of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have been marked by strategic depth and comprehensive engagement. These visits have gone beyond the signing of official agreements to include extensive discussions on advancing multidimensional cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, and supporting development projects.
For instance, during his April 2017 visits to Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa, His Highness focused on bolstering infrastructure, education, and healthcare, as well as strengthening national economies and fostering joint investment opportunities. These visits also saw the signing of agreements in education, culture, and tourism, reflecting Qatar's commitment to forging balanced and sustainable partnerships that benefit the peoples of these nations.
Agreements were also signed during these visits in the fields of education, culture, and tourism, reflecting Qatar's commitment to building balanced and sustainable partnerships that benefit the peoples of these countries.
In December of the same year, His Highness also visited several West African countries that included Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Ghana, where discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment cooperation and advancing human development between Qatar and those nations.
The visits resulted in the signing of cultural, sports, and educational cooperation agreements, in addition to tangible humanitarian projects, most notably the establishment of a Qatar-funded cancer treatment center in Burkina Faso and support for educational and health programs for children in underserved areas, reflecting Qatar's commitment to sustainable development and its active contribution to improving quality of life.
In April 2019, His Highness visited the Republics of Rwanda and Nigeria, where talks centered on enhancing economic and development cooperation, as well as supporting education, innovation, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. The visits also witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral partnerships.
In a related context, the visit of HH The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani to South Africa in May 2002 underscored the State's ongoing commitment to building strategic partnerships founded on trust and mutual respect, a trajectory that positioned Qatar as an influential actor on the continent through combining official diplomacy with economic and humanitarian initiatives.
Qatar maintained its active diplomatic approach grounded in constructive neutrality and preventive diplomacy, an approach clearly reflected in its efforts to secure a breakthrough in the peace process between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
On 18 March 2025, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting in Doha with the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation in eastern DRC.
This meeting marked the beginning of a de-escalation track between the two sides through Qatari mediation aimed at bringing their views closer and reducing tensions. It paved the way for the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries in Washington in June of the same year, under Qatari and American auspices.
These efforts were later crowned by the signing of a "Declaration of Principles” in July between the Government of the DRC and the March 23 Movement (M23), further affirming Qatar's standing as a trusted mediator in conflict resolution.
The achievement received wide praise from the UN Security Council as well as several countries and international organizations, recognizing Doha's active role in supporting peace, guided by a vision rooted in dialogue and international cooperation.
These sustained mediation efforts also highlight Qatar's role in creating conditions of stability that enable implementation of development and investment projects, along with a strong humanitarian orientation aimed at facilitating the delivery of aid and protecting civilians affected by conflict. This approach underscores Doha's commitment to integrating diplomatic mediation with economic and social development, thereby contributing to long-term security and lasting peace.
On the economic front, Qatar's policy in Africa is embodied in direct investments and institutional strategic partnerships, most notably in aviation and infrastructure. Qatar acquired a 60% stake in Rwanda's Bugesera International Airport project, designed to accommodate seven million passengers annually, with a second-phase expansion planned to increase its capacity to 14 million passengers by 2032.
Qatar Airways also strengthened regional air connectivity, launching direct flights to Kinshasa in April 2024, which improved passenger and cargo movement and linked African markets to the hub of Hamad International Airport. This development supports trade and tourism exchanges while facilitating logistics and supply chains.
In the financial and investment sector, Qatari entities entered into agreements with African financial institutions, including a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Financial Centre and Rwanda Finance to open joint financial and investment channels. This aims to promote mutual recognition and foster an attractive investment environment. Additionally, Qatar Investment Authority and private-sector companies participated in energy and infrastructure projects across several African nations.
In agricultural sector, countries such as Rwanda signed agreements with Qatari companies, including Hassad Food, to support agricultural investments and food security. This reflects Qatar's approach to strengthening food supply chains and boosting productivity by combining government and private-sector investment with air connectivity, creating a long-term platform that transforms political ties into tangible development projects.
On the humanitarian and development front, Doha, through Qatar Fund for Development, Education Above All, Qatar Charity, and Qatar Red Crescent, launched extensive initiatives across the continent focused on education, healthcare, and community empowerment.
In Rwanda, the Fund supported the "Zero Out-of-School Children" program, which integrated 177,119 children into the formal education system in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, international organizations, and local partners, alongside healthcare and rural development projects.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Fund supported education and protection efforts for the most vulnerable children in partnership with UNICEF, allocating over USD 29 million to expand access to education in conflict-affected areas of eastern DRC. These initiatives reflect Qatar's ongoing commitment to facilitating humanitarian operations and ensuring aid reaches those most in need.
This approach demonstrates Qatar's dedication to a development model that combines stability, community empowerment, and strengthening of infrastructure and essential services such as health and water, while integrating humanitarian work into sustainable development policies.
Qatar also seeks to enhance institutional cooperation through African regional organizations, including the African Union, and actively participates in major summits and economic forums to exchange expertise and build long-term partnerships.
Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's participation in the G20 Summit in South Africa underscores Qatar's active and prominent presence on the international stage, reflecting the State's commitment to contributing to global efforts to advance sustainable development across Africa.
Through this participation, Qatar aims to play an influential role in shaping a more inclusive international dialogue on African development, emphasizing integration of economic and social progress, supporting social justice initiatives, and building balanced, sustainable partnerships between Global North and South.
The participation also reaffirms Qatar's commitment to sharing its investment and economic expertise to support development projects across the continent, opening new avenues for trade and investment cooperation that drive growth and foster comprehensive development in the region.
The three dimensions, political, economic, and humanitarian, demonstrate that Qatar's approach to Africa is a strategic, phased choice, reflecting Doha's vision of expanding cooperation with Global South countries and promoting a development model rooted in participation and shared responsibility.
His Highness's visits affirm that Qatar is confidently deepening its presence in Africa as a trusted partner in peace, development, and investment, at a time when global attention increasingly focuses on the continent as a central player in the future of the global economy.
While Qatar strengthens its African partnerships in energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, it emphasizes that supporting development is inseparable from promoting stability and peace, and that a policy grounded in dialogue and constructive cooperation remains a cornerstone for building international relations based on mutual respect and shared interests.
With each official visit by His Highness, these partnerships are further consolidated, positioning Doha as a bridge for dialogue and cooperation between the Arab world and Africa and highlighting its role as an effective diplomatic and humanitarian force in promoting security, stability, and development across the African continent.
