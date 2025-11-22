403
Amir Attends G20 Summit In Johannesburg
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani took part in the G20 Summit 2025, held under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" at the Johannesburg Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The summit was attended by a number of Their Excellencies and Highnesses leaders of the G20 member states, heads of government and delegations, and representatives of regional and international organizations.
Members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir also attended the summit. *His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed hope that the outcomes of the G20 Summit would contribute to finding solutions to key economic priorities and major global challenges, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of nations for solidarity, equality, and sustainability.
His Highness said, in a post on his official account on 'X' platform, that he had participated in the G20 Summit hosted by South Africa, and conveyed his thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa for inviting him to what he described as a pivotal summit.
His Highness the Amir added that Qatar looks forward to the summit's outcomes contributing to solutions for economic priorities and major global challenges, in a way that meets the aspirations of all countries for solidarity, equality, and sustainability.
His Highness the Amir left the friendly Republic of South Africa after participating in the G20 Summit 2025, which was held Saturday in Johannesburg. His Highness the Amir participated in the G20 summit in Johannesburg following a written message sent by President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa to the Amir that included an invitation to participate in the summit.
His Highness had taken part in the 19th G20 Summit in 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was held under the slogan "Building a just world and a sustainable planet." Analysts and experts have confirmed that the African tour of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which included the Republic of Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of South Africa, carries profound political significance, reflects Qatar's pivotal role and its openness to the world, including the African continent, and consolidates its global standing as a peace-loving country and an active and reliable partner.
In statements to QNA, analysts and experts said that this high-level African tour is significant in terms of its timing, the countries it includes, and the issues it addressed at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, at a time when the world is witnessing escalating political, security, economic, and social challenges.G20 Summit 2025 sustainability Johannesburg Convention Centre
