Health Minister Underlines Importance Of A Workshop On Gastroenterology
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed Saturday that the training workshop on intestinal ultrasound technology, organized by the Kuwait Gastroenterology Association in cooperation with the International Bowel Ultrasound (IBUS) organization, represents an important step in rehabilitation programs of the health sector.
In a press statement on the sidelines of the event, Al-Awadhi said the Ministry's keenness to participate reflects its strategy of training medical, nursing, and technical staff.
He noted that the workshop aims to qualify 36 physicians from Kuwait, GCC countries, and Arab countries in the use of ultrasound techniques
The intestinal ultrasound is usually performed by radiologists, but training gastroenterologists in this skill opens new horizons and enhances diagnostic efficiency, Al-Awadhi added.
For her part, the Association president Dr. Heba Al-Farhan, said that the workshop hosted a select group of international experts who were invited specifically to train Kuwaiti physicians.
Trainers were from Germany, UK, Canada, Belgium, India, and Italy, reflecting Kuwait's importance as a regional scientific hub capable of attracting leading global expertise, she added.
Al-Farhan emphasized that Kuwait's selection to host this training program reflects the international scientific community's confidence in the competence of Kuwaiti medical professionals. (end)
