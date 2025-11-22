403
Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Strikes Jumps To 25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Health officials in Gaza Strip said Saturday that the number of Palestinian martyrs due to Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza had risen to 25 people, with 77 wounded, some critical.
In a press statement, medics said that the initial count of martyrs and wounded arriving at Gaza Strip hospitals during the earlier escalation was 25 martyrs and more than 77 wounded, including some in critical condition.
Earlier, Israeli warplanes launched attacks on several regions in Gaza Strip leaving 16 martyrs and scores of injured among the Gazans, witnesses said. (Pickup previous)
