US, China Held Maritime Security Talks In Hawaii

MENAFN - AzerNews) The U.S. and Chinese militaries this week held "frank and constructive" maritime security talks, the Chinese navy said on Saturday, as the two superpowers gradually restore military-to-military communications after several months of trade tensions,reports via Reuters.

The working-level meetings took place November 18-20 in Hawaii, according to a posting on the official social media account of the People's Liberation Army Navy.



U.S. and Chinese military officials previously held talks in April - the first such working-level meeting on military issues since the beginning of the second term of U.S. President Donald Trump. The twice-yearly talks are known as the military maritime consultative agreement (MMCA) working group.

"The two sides had frank and constructive exchanges... mainly exchanging views on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the U.S.," China's navy said in its posted statement.

China also criticised U.S. freedom-of-navigation operations in the statement. These are frequently carried out in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, international waters over which China claims sovereignty.

"China... resolutely opposes any infringement and provocation," China's navy said in its statement, referring to those maritime and overflight transits by U.S. forces.

Both sides also discussed "typical cases of naval and air encounters between the two militaries... to help the front-line naval and air forces of China and the U.S. interact more professionally and safely," it said.

