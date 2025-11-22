Energy System Overhaul In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan: Year Of Transformation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Exactly one year ago, on November 23, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev's Decree No. 235 transferred the responsibilities for energy production and transmission in Nakhchivan from the State Energy Service to Azerenergy OJSC, marking a pivotal moment in the region's energy transformation, Trend reports, citing Azerenergy.

Over the past year, extensive measures have been implemented to upgrade and modernize Nakhchivan's energy infrastructure. A novel corporate entity, Nakhchivan Energy LLC, has been instantiated, accompanied by the formulation of a contemporary organizational framework, resulting in the engagement of more than 400 local professionals.

In addition, Azerenergy developed the“Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Plan for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2025–2027” under the“Electroenergetics Strategy of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.” Several substations critical to the region's energy supply, including the 110 kV“Nakhchivan,” 154/110/10 kV “Babek,” and 110/35/10 kV“Cheshmebasar” substations, are being reconstructed using modern engineering solutions and international safety standards. Significantly, the 110/35/10 kV Nakhchivan substation is poised to emerge as the autonomous republic's inaugural enclosed facility, thereby markedly augmenting infrastructure security and optimizing operational oversight. Preparatory activities are currently reaching their culmination at the 132/110/35/10 kV Yeni Julfa substation.

Digitalization of energy management is another priority. Construction of the administrative building for Nakhchivan Energy LLC, along with the Regional Digital Management and SCADA Center, is progressing rapidly. Substantial structural concrete operations have reached completion, and the implementation of steel reinforcement systems is currently in progress, with anticipated finalization by year-end.

At the same time, the region's transmission network is getting a complete facelift. Overhead power lines dating back to the 1950s are being rebuilt in phases. Initial work includes a 69-kilometer dual-circuit 110 kV line connecting Julfa and Ordubad, with old poles replaced by modern anchors and intermediate supports, and new aerial lines installed with advanced insulation and protection systems.

These projects go the extra mile, paving the way for the region's socio-economic growth. Nearly 200 residents have found employment on construction sites, while hundreds of engineers, technical personnel, and logistics experts are involved, creating both temporary and permanent job opportunities for Nakhchivan residents.

Looking ahead, Azerenergy plans to build a 400/330/110/35/10 kV “Converter” substation (a converter station that converts electricity between Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC)), which will enable a dual-circuit 400 kV power transmission line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye and create a direct connection to European energy markets via the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy hub. Surveying and engineering works have also been carried out along the 100-kilometer and 67-kilometer stretches of the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Türkiye lines, respectively.

In addition, a 5.2 km segment of the 110 kV "Nakhchivan-1," "Nakhchivan-2," "Nakhchivan-3," and "Sementzavod-2" overhead lines passing through populated areas will be replaced with underground cables, improving safety and providing a more organized, sustainable urban infrastructure.

The designation of Nakhchivan as a“Green Energy” zone has added strategic significance to the ongoing projects. Currently, five hydroelectric, three solar, one wind, and one hybrid wind-solar station operate under Nakhchivan Energy LLC, with renewable sources accounting for roughly 50 percent of the region's electricity production.

Azerenergy's modernization and reconstruction initiatives are not only strengthening existing energy infrastructure but also setting the trajectory for Nakhchivan's future development. These measures demonstrate the tangible results of President Ilham Aliyev's decree, signaling a new phase in the autonomous republic's energy sector.