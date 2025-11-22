Tangem Black Friday: 30% Off + 10 USD In BTC

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Black Friday 2025 arrives with a strong offering from Tangem Wallet, one of the most innovative self-custody solutions in the crypto space. From November 21 until December 9, users can enjoy a, combined with aadded after purchase. For anyone thinking of upgrading their crypto security or buying an extra backup set, this is one of the most attractive deals on the market.

What makes this promotion even more appealing is the fact that Tangem allows the Black Friday discount to stack with referral codes. By entering the promo code CRYPTO, customers get an additional 10 percent off, reaching a total of 30 percent savings on all wallets. It's a rare opportunity to secure a hardware wallet at a significant discount while also receiving a Bitcoin bonus.

Beyond the promotion, Tangem has built a strong reputation for offering a wallet that is both easy to use and extremely secure. Unlike traditional hardware wallets that require seed phrases and lengthy setups, Tangem uses an NFC-enabled card that connects instantly with the mobile app. This eliminates seed phrase risks, simplifies onboarding, and makes self-custody more accessible to everyday users.

The wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and many more. It has undergone third-party security audits, uses advanced cryptographic protection, and is designed for long-term durability. For travelers, beginners, and long-time crypto holders, Tangem has become one of the most straightforward and reliable options for self-custody.

This year's Black Friday offer gives both newcomers and experienced users a great chance to secure their assets at a discounted price. With rising global interest in self-custody and increasing awareness of security risks in centralized platforms, tools like Tangem continue to gain momentum.

You can access the full pricing page with all promo codes already applied here:



Don't forget to use the code CRYPTO at checkout to unlock the maximum discount.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.