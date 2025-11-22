403
Sudanese Army Captures New Territory from RSF in Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army announced Friday that it had captured new territory across the Kordofan region following renewed confrontations with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military source told media.
Intense fighting erupted in central Kordofan, particularly near the city of Bara and west of El-Obeid in North Kordofan State. “The army and allied forces said they had made advances in those locations,” the source said.
Footage released by the army depicted heavy clashes west of Bara, suggesting that government forces had breached the RSF’s initial defensive positions.
The source added that the army had also destroyed RSF combat vehicles in the border triangle connecting Sudan with Egypt and Libya, calling the strikes “a new blow to the group amid escalating clashes.”
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF began on April 15, 2023, and has since killed thousands while displacing millions.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 140,000 civilians have fled El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and parts of North Kordofan since late October due to RSF attacks.
Currently, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in western Sudan, while the army retains most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
