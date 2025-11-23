403
Macron Urges Peace, Compliance in Gaza
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Saturday that France is committed to maintaining peace in the Gaza Strip and anticipates that all involved parties will "fully comply with commitments."
Addressing journalists during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, Macron emphasized that worldwide disputes must be resolved with complete adherence to the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity of nations.
He also highlighted what he described as cases of double standards in the global handling of conflicts, asserting that France follows a single, uniform approach.
This approach prioritizes the protection of territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and human dignity across all regions, ranging from Sudan to Palestine and Israel, and extending to Ukraine.
Macron remarked that the situation in Gaza continues to be very difficult.
He underscored France’s goal of preserving peace, ensuring all sides honor their commitments, and advancing toward a renewed governance and security structure that might eventually incorporate an international presence.
Additionally, Macron noted that France and Saudi Arabia act as guarantors of the New York Declaration’s timeline.
He explained that Paris is engaging directly with Israel regarding a phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon and collaborating, with US support, on a framework to help the Beirut government reassert authority in the region.
