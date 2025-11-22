PAF Veteran Condemns Tejas Crash Mockery, Salutes Fallen IAF Pilot: 'Find Maturity To Honour Courage'

A young Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot lost his life on Friday after his Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during an aerobatics display at the Dubai Air Show 2025. The light combat aircraft went down shortly after take-off, shocking spectators and sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky. The incident took place in front of a large crowd and quickly became the focus of international attention.

The IAF confirmed the pilot's death in a statement and said a court of inquiry would now investigate the cause of the accident.“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the statement said.

According to early reports, the fighter jet may have lost control moments after leaving the runway. Local news outlet Khaleej Times quoted an eyewitness who said,“As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.” Photos and videos shared online showed the Tejas engulfed in flames on the ground as emergency crews rushed to the site.

The pilot was later identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal, a highly respected officer in the IAF and a trained aerobatics flier. His death has caused deep sorrow both in India and abroad, especially among the aviation community.

Online anger and heated reactions to Pak man mocking Tejas crash

After the crash, a section of social media users in India shared angry comments aimed at Pakistan, after clips of an alleged Pakistani journalist laughing went viral. Some strongly criticised the mockery and called for no sympathy towards Pakistanis. With a post saying, "A Pakistani Journalist laughing at Indian Tejas pilot's death on camera, this is the level of sickness we're dealing with. And then they expect sympathy when their own soldiers or pilots fall? Never. Not after this."

Pakistani journalist who recorded Tejas crash is laughing at the Indian pilot's death. Dear Indians, never show sympathy for the death of any Pakistani. They deserve the worst someone rightly said“a good Pakistani is a dead Pakistani” twitter/C1vQ5XSvSG

- BALA (@erbmjha) November 21, 2025

"Allah Ke Dua Se Gya", Allah ne aaj hame kuch behjna tha" A #Pakistani“Journalist” laughing at Indian #Tejas pilot's death on camera, this is the level of sickness we're dealing with. And then they expect sympathy when their own soldiers or pilots fall? Never. Not after this. twitter/t23E0uwYGY

- IDU (@defencealerts) November 21, 2025

Video recorded by a Pakistani journalist shamelessly laughing at the death of the pilot. This is why I always say, No need to show any sympathy if Pakistan soldiers or pilots die.#Tejas #DubaiAirShow twitter/jhXArhSQoD

- Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) November 21, 2025

A Pakistani fighter pilot's powerful message of respect

Amid backlash over Pakistani journalist posting the video of the burning aircraft while laughing, one voice from Pakistan stood out for its dignity and humanity. Wg Cdr (retd.) Perci Virji, a former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter pilot, wrote a deeply emotional message on X. His note condemned the mockery and emphasised the shared bond between aviators around the world.

He wrote,“The news of an Indian Air Force Tejas crashing during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Air Show is heartbreaking beyond words. Aerobatics are flown on the razor's edge of the flight envelope-where skill, courage, and precision exist in unforgiving margins.”

He added that these displays are not“stunts” but acts of professional mastery. Expressing grief for the Indian family, he wrote,“A pilot is not merely lost - a guardian of the sky is silenced.”

What troubled him most, he said, were the people who mocked the crash.“This is not patriotism; this is moral illiteracy. One may question policies... but never the courage of a fellow aviator doing his duty.”

Virji said that in moments like these, a pilot is not Indian or Pakistani - he is simply a fellow flier who accepted the risk of flying at the edge.“There are no nationalities in the moment an aircraft goes quiet. There is only loss, and a family left in shattered silence,” he wrote.

He reminded people that a true professional always respects another.“A true warrior salutes another warrior-even across enemy lines.”

Virji also shared that he had lost close colleagues in similar accidents, including Sherdil Leader Flight Lieutenant Alamdar and Squadron Leader Hasnat. Their deaths, he said, made him understand the pain that the Indian Air Force and the pilot's family were now facing.

Written by Wg Cdr (retd.) Perci Virji ex PAF:The news of an Indian Air Force Tejas crashing during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Air Show is heartbreaking beyond words. Aerobatics are flown on the razor's edge of the flight envelope-where skill, courage, and precision exist... twitter/GXqV2mRHKP

- Usman (@usman_cph) November 21, 2025

His message ended with prayers for the Indian pilot and a hope that people on both sides of the border learn maturity and compassion.

Netizens praise Pakistani veteran's dignity after Tejas crash

Many users on X responded with appreciation for the calm and dignified message posted by PAF veteran Wg Cdr Perci Virji. One user wrote that despite online 'noise and cheap theatrics', real soldiers always honour professionalism across borders. Another commentator said military pilots respect each other regardless of nationality. Another user added that celebrating any pilot's death is“moral illiteracy,” while Manmohan Bahadur called the veteran's words“professional and human.”

Scenes of shock and grief at the air show

The Dubai Air Show is one of the biggest aviation events in the world. Aerobatics teams and fighter display units from many countries perform high-risk manoeuvres to demonstrate skill and aircraft capability. On Friday, the Tejas was scheduled to take part in one of these displays.

Spectators who had come to watch the show described the crash as sudden and devastating. Many said they were waiting for the aircraft to climb when they saw it dip sharply and hit the ground. Within seconds, thick smoke covered the area. Emergency staff, firefighters and air show organisers tried to reach the aircraft as quickly as possible, but the impact and fire left little chance of survival.

The tragic event halted many of the day's activities. Messages of condolence soon started pouring in from military officials, diplomats and defence experts who knew the risks involved in aerobatics flying.

IAF orders investigation into the cause of the crash

The Indian Air Force said that a court of inquiry has been set up to find out what caused the crash. Aerobatics demonstrations are dangerous and require extreme precision, timing and physical endurance. Even a small error or a technical issue can have serious consequences.

The IAF will examine cockpit data, flight performance and video footage from the show. Investigators will also review the aircraft's health, the pilot's condition and weather factors. Such inquiries often take weeks, as experts try to understand each movement of the aircraft before the crash.

Defence expert suggests possible loss of control or g-force blackout

Defence analyst Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) spoke to ANI soon after the news broke. He said that based on early visuals, the accident may have happened because the aircraft lost control during a high-speed manoeuvre or because the pilot experienced a g-force blackout.

“It is sad that our Tejas jet crashed during the Dubai air show and our brave pilot lost his life,” Captain Gaur said.“From the visuals, it seems that the jet lost control during the acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout. Blackout here means the excessive gravitational force.”

He explained that during sharp turns or sudden pulls, gravity can force blood to the lower part of the body. Pilots wear special G-suits to prevent this, but if the suit does not function properly or the g-force becomes too high, the pilot may momentarily lose consciousness.

“Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be known once the cockpit data is retrieved,” he added. Captain Gaur expressed his condolences to Wing Commander Syal's family, calling him a dedicated and skilled officer.

Looking ahead

As the investigation begins, experts say the priority is to understand exactly what went wrong. The inquiry's findings will help improve training, safety and aircraft systems. For now, the focus remains on honouring the life of a brave pilot who lost his life doing what he was trained to do.