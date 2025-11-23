403
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Successfully Concludes The“Run & Ride Competition” As Part Of The“Tomorrow Run & Ride” Event
The event brought together families and sports enthusiasts in a vibrant community atmosphere full of energy and challenge Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) successfully concluded the“Run & Ride Competition,” held under the patronage of Dubai Duty Free, as part of the fourth edition of the“Tomorrow Run & Ride” event. The competition was organized in coordination with the Dubai Sports, within the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 - the pioneering initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of the University - to promote a culture of fitness and activity within the community. The event, held at the University campus in Dubai Academic City, witnessed wide participation from various age groups and segments, bringing together families, children, and sports enthusiasts in a lively, community-driven atmosphere filled with excitement and positive engagement. The competition featured an 18-kilometer duathlon for men and women within two age categories: 16–25 and 26–45 years. The“Tomorrow Run & Ride” event also included a series of challenges, such as a 4-kilometer fun run, a cycling race for children under 12, and a 14-kilometer cycling challenge. Winners of the“Run & Ride Competition” were awarded medals, trophies, cash prizes, and sports gifts. The results were as follows:
-
Category One: First place – Sultan Jamal, Second place – Abdullah Al Ali, Third place – Sultan Mubarak.
Category Two: First place – Mohamed Nour Al Din, Second place – Momen Nasr, Third place – Lee Eaaon.
