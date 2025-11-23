Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Successfully Concludes The“Run & Ride Competition” As Part Of The“Tomorrow Run & Ride” Event

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of Dubai Duty Free and with the support of the Dubai Sports.

The event brought together families and sports enthusiasts in a vibrant community atmosphere full of energy and challenge

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) successfully concluded the“Run & Ride Competition,” held under the patronage of Dubai Duty Free, as part of the fourth edition of the“Tomorrow Run & Ride” event. The competition was organized in coordination with the Dubai Sports, within the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 - the pioneering initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of the University - to promote a culture of fitness and activity within the community.

The event, held at the University campus in Dubai Academic City, witnessed wide participation from various age groups and segments, bringing together families, children, and sports enthusiasts in a lively, community-driven atmosphere filled with excitement and positive engagement.

The competition featured an 18-kilometer duathlon for men and women within two age categories: 16–25 and 26–45 years. The“Tomorrow Run & Ride” event also included a series of challenges, such as a 4-kilometer fun run, a cycling race for children under 12, and a 14-kilometer cycling challenge.



Category One: First place – Sultan Jamal, Second place – Abdullah Al Ali, Third place – Sultan Mubarak. Category Two: First place – Mohamed Nour Al Din, Second place – Momen Nasr, Third place – Lee Eaaon.

Winners of the“Run & Ride Competition” were awarded medals, trophies, cash prizes, and sports gifts. The results were as follows:

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said:“We were proud to partner with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University in successfully delivering The Run and Ride Competition as part of the Tomorrow Run & Ride initiative. The event truly reflected Dubai Duty Free's values of collaboration and community engagement. It was especially rewarding to see such strong participation not only from the wider community but also from our own DDF staff. Being part of an initiative that supports Dubai's vision of a healthier, more active society reinforces our ongoing commitment to wellbeing and positive community involvement.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, affirmed that the success of the event reflects the University's vision of integrating smart learning with community health and quality of life. He said:“We take great pride in the success of the fourth edition of the Tomorrow Run & Ride event, which embodies the University's commitment to building an integrated community that unites knowledge, health, and happiness. The event served as an engaging platform to promote lifelong learning in a practical way that combines physical activity with knowledge. We extend our gratitude to our partners - primarily the Dubai Sports, Dubai Duty Free, Al-Futtaim Health, and Union Coop - for their continued support in contributing to Dubai's vision of a healthier and happier society.”

The Tomorrow Run & Ride event is one of HBMSU's most prominent annual community initiatives, through which the University aims to promote sports as a lifestyle and strengthen the values of cooperation and social responsibility, in line with its vision of building a balanced and sustainable community grounded in innovation, wellbeing, and happiness.