Our Goal Is To Be Champions, Says Brazil's Dell

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Brazilian forward Dell reaffirmed his team's ambition to lift the trophy after his dazzling performance carried Brazil into the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 semi-finals.

Speaking to FIFA following a dramatic 2-1 win over Morocco, the striker reflected on the night he scored twice, once early on and again in the 95th minute to send his side through in thrilling fashion.

The Aspire Zone's pitch was bursting with noise and energy as Moroccan supporters created a fiery atmosphere. But while the heat rose in the stands, Brazil relied on the cool precision of their No. 9. Dell, nicknamed the“Haaland of the Sertao,” first struck in the 16th minute, meeting a pinpoint cross from his Bahia teammate Ruan Pablo and finishing instinctively.

The duo's chemistry, Dell explained, is the product of years of playing side by side.“Pablo and I go way back. I'm his biggest fan. We know each other's movements almost without looking.”

Morocco hit back just before the break, and as the second half wore on, it seemed Brazil might be dragged into yet another penalty shootout. Dell, however, ensured there would be no need. Deep into stoppage time, he slipped past the goalkeeper with a graceful feint and guided the ball home, sprinting toward the rival fans in celebration.

“It was incredible,” he said.“That final goal felt magical. Staying calm in that moment - only God could give me that kind of peace.”

He admitted the raucous crowd, which he described using the northeastern Brazilian term zuadento - meaning loud and buzzing - forced Brazil to stay sharply focused.“With that noise behind Morocco, we had to concentrate even more just to hear our teammates and coaches. But when we communicate clearly, everything flows.”

Dell credits his composed demeanor to“hard work, ambition, and joy,” and he expects to carry those qualities into the upcoming semi-final against Portugal, a fixture he likened to a derby. The stage at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27 is getting closer, and his message is unwavering.

“Our goal is to be champions,” he said.

“Since our training camp in Granja Comary, that's been our mindset. No one comes here on holiday we came to win.”

Tomorrow's other semi-final will be played between Austria and Italy.