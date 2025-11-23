Brazil's Former President Bolsonaro Arrested After Tampering With Ankle Bracelet

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, was arrested on November 22 by Federal Police for tampering with his electronic ankle bracelet. The arrest occurred just hours before a planned rally by his supporters outside his residence, creating a tense atmosphere.

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes explained that the rally could disrupt surveillance of Bolsonaro's house arrest and increase the risk of him attempting to flee. This legal move marks another chapter in Bolsonaro's ongoing post-presidency troubles, as authorities seek to ensure he complies with his sentence.

Bolsonaro's defense team quickly vowed to challenge the arrest, arguing that the rally was a peaceful demonstration protected by Brazil's constitution, specifically the rights to freedom of assembly and religious expression. They emphasized that the gathering posed no threat to public order.

The former president had already been sentenced to 27 years and 3 months in prison for his involvement in a failed coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 election. His legal issues have cast a long shadow over Brazilian politics, sparking protests and divisions across the country.

This latest development is a significant moment in Brazil's ongoing political crisis. Bolsonaro's arrest deepens the divisions between his supporters and opponents, raising questions about the future of the country's democracy and the accountability of former leaders. As the legal proceedings continue, Brazil remains caught in a turbulent and polarized political climate.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram