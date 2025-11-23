403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
INTO Expands Presence In The Kingdom To Support Saudi Students' Global Ambitions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) INTO University Partnerships has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Saudi students through expanded programs and a new regional office, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals for education and human capital development.
Working with leading UK universities such as Newcastle University and the University of Manchester, INTO provides Saudi students with academic preparation and personalized support, ensuring a smooth transition to university life and long-term success abroad. John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships, reaffirmed the organization's dedication to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030. “Our objective in the Kingdom is to expand our offerings beyond foundation courses. We aim to serve as a catalyst for collaboration between Saudi and UK universities, enabling the delivery of a comprehensive range of programs, from vocational training to research partnerships.” Diego Bonaparte, Managing Director of INTO, Saudi Arabia, added: “The opening of INTO in Saudi Arabia marks an important milestone in our partnership with the Kingdom's students and education goals. We are excited to bring UK-style foundation programs to Riyadh, making world-class education more accessible for Saudi students.” In recent years, Saudi students' study preferences have evolved in line with Vision 2030 priorities. Families are increasingly focused on academic excellence, safety, and employability, leading to a rise in interest in northern UK cities such as Manchester and Newcastle, renowned for their affordability, inclusive communities, and outstanding universities. Saudi students also seek fields that contribute directly to the Kingdom's economic transformation, including engineering, computer science, health, and data-driven disciplines. While adapting to new academic environments can be challenging, INTO's pathway programs offer tailored support that builds confidence, academic skills, and cultural readiness. Students highlight the benefits of this approach:
Working with leading UK universities such as Newcastle University and the University of Manchester, INTO provides Saudi students with academic preparation and personalized support, ensuring a smooth transition to university life and long-term success abroad. John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships, reaffirmed the organization's dedication to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030. “Our objective in the Kingdom is to expand our offerings beyond foundation courses. We aim to serve as a catalyst for collaboration between Saudi and UK universities, enabling the delivery of a comprehensive range of programs, from vocational training to research partnerships.” Diego Bonaparte, Managing Director of INTO, Saudi Arabia, added: “The opening of INTO in Saudi Arabia marks an important milestone in our partnership with the Kingdom's students and education goals. We are excited to bring UK-style foundation programs to Riyadh, making world-class education more accessible for Saudi students.” In recent years, Saudi students' study preferences have evolved in line with Vision 2030 priorities. Families are increasingly focused on academic excellence, safety, and employability, leading to a rise in interest in northern UK cities such as Manchester and Newcastle, renowned for their affordability, inclusive communities, and outstanding universities. Saudi students also seek fields that contribute directly to the Kingdom's economic transformation, including engineering, computer science, health, and data-driven disciplines. While adapting to new academic environments can be challenging, INTO's pathway programs offer tailored support that builds confidence, academic skills, and cultural readiness. Students highlight the benefits of this approach:
-
From the University of Manchester – Reema:
-
From Newcastle University – Faris:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment