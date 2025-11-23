Cargo Growth Continues At Vienna Airport

Dhaka: Vienna airport's cargo business has maintained steady momentum this year, driven by strong exports.

Between January and September, the airport handled 233,233 tonnes of freight, up 8pc from the same period last year.

Cargo carried in passenger aircraft bellyholds rose 2% to 92,604 tonnes, with particularly strong summer months: July up 12pc and August up 10pc. Imports increased 5pc to 125,284 tonnes, while exports jumped 11pc to 107,949 tonnes, highlighting growing outbound demand.

The airport's Vienna Pharma Handling Center also grew, handling 3,307 tonnes, up 7.4pc, reflecting consistent growth in pharmaceutical logistics.

Michael Zach, senior VP for ground handling and cargo operations, said the rising volumes underscore Vienna's role as a diversified logistics hub, spanning general freight, e-commerce, and high-value pharmaceuticals, supported by streamlined processes and an experienced workforce.

Vienna's cargo network recently expanded with the addition of South Korea's AirZeta, which has selected the airport as its European hub.

AirZeta plans six weekly Boeing 747 freighter flights between Vienna and Incheon, transporting automotive components, battery materials, high-tech goods, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce cargo.

