Pixazo Introduces Nano Banana Pro API, A Breakthrough In High-Fidelity Visual Generation

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - November 21, 2025 - Pixazo today announced the release of its latest innovation in visual intelligence: the Nano Banana Pro API, a next-generation image-to-image and creative transformation technology built on Google's powerful Gemini 3 Pro foundation. The launch marks a major advancement in Pixazo's growing suite of professional-grade visual generation tools, offering creators and developers a new level of control, consistency, and fidelity in AI-driven imagery.

Nano Banana Pro significantly elevates the capabilities introduced by the original Nano Banana model, which became widely known for its stylistic accuracy and creative versatility. This new Pro version pushes the boundaries further, delivering exceptional performance in character-consistent editing, advanced scene modifications, and high-precision multi-image synthesis. Its ability to process multiple input images or characters within a single prompt enables seamless storytelling, complex compositions, and continuity-driven visual workflows.

Designed for both individual creators and enterprise-scale production, Nano Banana Pro excels at generating polished infographics, slide-style visuals, detailed transformations, and refined creative outputs optimized for campaign-ready assets. The model maintains stylistic coherence, identity accuracy, and high-resolution quality even in heavy customization scenarios - making it suitable for animation pipelines, brand design systems, product visualization, social content production, and advanced editing applications.

“Precision, consistency, and creative freedom are becoming essential in visual generation,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo.“Nano Banana Pro delivers all three - empowering developers and creators to build richer, more dynamic visuals with remarkable reliability and speed.”

By integrating Nano Banana Pro into the Pixazo ecosystem, users gain access to a unified interface that simplifies production workflows, regardless of complexity. The model's performance is optimized for fast execution, enabling rapid iteration and high-volume generation without compromising artistic or technical quality.

About Pixazo

Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products including the AI image generator, AI image-to-video generator, and AI meme creator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence-making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.

