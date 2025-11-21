​​Easyjet FY25 Results Preview: Strong Q3 Sets Stage For 25 November Results​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Solid expectations following encouraging Q3

​easyJet is gearing up to release its full-year results for the period ending September 2025 on 25 November.

​easyJet financial expectations:

​easyJet is expected to see a rise in its revenue, pre-tax profit and earnings per share (EPS):

​FY revenue: £10.11 billion, representing a 8.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase

​Pre-tax profit: £656 million, up 7.5% YoY

​ EPS: 65.35p, up 8% from 60.50p last year

​The upcoming announcement will be closely scrutinised by investors, particularly after the airline published its trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 in mid-July, which provided a meaningful performance signal.

​According to the third quarter (Q3) trading update, easyJet delivered a headline profit before tax of £286 million, up about £50 million YoY, broadly in line with market expectations.

​Q3 operational metrics show strong execution

​The airline's available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 7.9%, while seat count growth was around 2.0%, and enclosed passenger revenue per seat (RASK) rose by 0.5% YoY.

​On the cost side, headline cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) was flat overall, with fuel CASK down around 7.3% and underlying CASK ex-fuel up ~2.3%.

​The airline's holidays business also performed well, delivering a pre-tax profit of £86 million, up £13 million YoY, demonstrating the value of diversification.

​easyJet's commentary alongside the Q3 update reaffirmed its expectations for the full year, providing confidence about achieving guidance targets.

​Full-year guidance parameters confirmed

​ASK growth of approximately 9% YoY (with growth moderating in the second half of the year (H2) at ~7% versus ~12% in the first half of the year (H1)), a reduction in total headline CASK of low single digits.

​Headline CASK ex-fuel is expected broadly flat, while the holidays business expects a full-year PBT above £235 million.

​Forward bookings for the fourth quarter (Q4) stood at 67% sold as at the update, up one percentage point YoY - a positive indicator given customer booking patterns continuing to shift later.

​These metrics suggest operational discipline and capacity management are supporting profitability despite competitive pressures.

​Key themes dominate investor focus

​Looking ahead to the full-year results, several themes will dominate investor interest.

​First, whether easyJet can deliver on its growth expectations in H2, particularly against the backdrop of a modest H1 loss (the company reported a headline loss before tax of £394 million for the six months ended 31 March 2025).

​Second, margin performance will be crucial: can the airline keep cost growth in check while scaling capacity, improving utilisation and maintaining yields?

​The flat CASK and modest RASK gain in Q3 suggest operational discipline, but the full-year result will show whether this holds in H2.

​Holidays business gains strategic importance

​Third, easyJet's strategic focus on its holidays business and network expansion will be under review as the holidays unit has become an increasingly important contributor.

​The strength shown in the holidays arm in Q3 provides a tailwind, but execution and margin in that business will be scrutinised for sustainability.

​Fourth, liquidity and balance-sheet position remain material given the cyclical nature of the airline industry.

​easyJet's Q3 update noted that liquidity stood at £4.9 billion as at 30 June, about £1.5 billion above its liquidity policy.

​Sector risks remain elevated

​There are risks affecting the broader airline sector. The industry remains exposed to macro volatility, from fuel prices, currency swings and labour cost inflation to consumer demand softness.

​In its Q3 update, easyJet flagged that the July French air-traffic-control strike and rising costs would reduce its profit by about £25 million, despite the solid headline number.

​Furthermore, the industry is competitive and under pressure to maintain yields while managing capacity growth, with easyJet's relatively moderate RASK gain reflecting this reality.

​Operational disruptions from strikes, weather, or air-traffic control issues remain constant threats to airline profitability and customer satisfaction.

​Analyst rating and technical analysis

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics 5 analysts have a 'strong buy', 7 a 'buy', 7 a 'hold' and 1 a 'sell' recommendation for easyJet. The mean long-term price target is at 630.83 pence, 36% above the current share price (as of 21/11/2025).

​easyJet LSEG Data & Analytics chart​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​TipRanks has a Smart Score of '6 Neutral' and a 'buy' rating for easyJet.

​easyJet TipRanks Smart Score chartSource: TipRanks

​The easyJet share price, down around 17% year-to-date (YTD), has evolved within a downward trending channel since June and slid by around 22% from its 590.6p June peak since.

​easyJet daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

The September low at 444.7p may be reached next, together with the September 2022-to-November 2025 uptrend line at 433.7p. This area may provide support.

​Were this not to be the case, a more significant decline may take the easyJet share price all the way to its August 2024-to-April 2025 lows at 404.7p-to-401.1p.

​For the bulls to be back in control, a rise and daily chart close above the August and October highs at 518.0p-to-519.6p would need to ensue.

​Investment considerations for budget airline exposure

​For investors considering easyJet ahead of the 25 November results, the airline presents an improving operational story tested against sector-wide challenges.

​Research easyJet's operational performance, holidays business development, and cost management initiatives to understand the investment opportunity.​Consider how travel demand trends, fuel price volatility, and operational disruptions might affect airline sector performance.​Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.​Search for 'easyJet' or its ticker 'EZJ' on our trading platform or app.​Implement appropriate risk management given airline sector volatility and sensitivity to external factors.

​Share dealing provides direct exposure to easyJet's recovery story for long-term investors.

​Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexible approaches for trading around earnings.

​easyJet's results on 25 November will represent a key milestone: whether the airline can convert the positive signals from Q3 into a full-year performance that meets or beats its guidance.

