“Volunteering At The U-17 World Cup Has Been A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience”

Doaha, Qatar: The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 currently taking place at the Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, has brought together a total of 450 volunteers from the community to support in the delivery of the historic 48-team tournament.

For first-time volunteers such as Simran Namchu, a 19-year-old Nepalese student in Qatar, the opportunity to be part of a mega-sporting event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I have always been a spectator at the many tournaments that Qatar has hosted. This is my first time to be a volunteer for a major tournament and to be part of the action from the inside – it is a proud feeling,” said Namchu, who is a volunteer for workforce operations at Aspire Zone.

Since the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 kicked off on November 3, volunteers from 35 different nationalities have been involved in 14 functional areas of the tournament.

“This experience has made me appreciate the immense work that goes behind organising large-scale events such as the U-17 World Cup. I am able to interact with many team leaders and learn important skills from them. Volunteering builds discipline and has helped me become a stronger team player, it's a rewarding experience,” said Namchu.

As a football enthusiast, who enjoys playing the sport herself, Namchu is proud to see young players of her generation being represented on a global stage:“Qatar is giving these young talents an incredible opportunity to showcase their talents. Tournaments such as the U-17 World Cup are definitely a stepping stone to becoming future stars.”

The group stage through to the Round of 16 saw up to eight matches a day, allowing spectators to be part of a spectacular football festival-like atmosphere over the past weeks.

For Namchu, watching fans of all ages come together to celebrate a shared passion for the game, has made her first volunteering experience all the more unforgettable.

“The atmosphere is amazing, it's family friendly. People of all ages are attending the matches, especially young fans who will be looking up to these players. This is the first time that a football tournament is being held at a single venue instead of different stadiums. It's a fantastic format as you can watch multiple matches a day and soak in all the football action,” said Namchu.

As part of the Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme, a total of 4,000 volunteers have been recruited for different tournaments that Qatar is hosting this year. This includes the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Quarter-Finals will take place on 21 November. Tickets can be purchased exclusively from here.