403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Polo Tour Embraces Philanthropic Holiday Spirit Through Limited Collab with Crypto Leader FAIM.WORLD
(MENAFN- TransMedia Group) As holiday festivities get their early start across the United States, Florida’s the International Polo Tour (IPT) is uplifting the spirit of giving through their continued collaboration with Web3 and digital asset platform FAIM.WORLD ( in support of 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC), a partnership determined to share the intersection between philanthropy, art, and booming new-age technology.
“Our connection with FAIM.WORLD began ahead of our recent annual Sunset Polo™ in Virginia, which we’ve held alongside WWSC for more than a decade,” explained IPT Founder and Team Captain Tareq Salahi. “Their team immediately set to work creating one-of-a-kind art that has the unique ability to be transformed into collectible, customizable mementos, with funds directly supporting a charity that is near and dear to us at IPT. We look forward to growing our partnership, especially as greater attention is placed on uplifting those in need in the coming months.”
During September’s Sunset Polo™, FAIM.WORLD’s artwork collectibles helped make polo world history, with them being a direct part of the event’s third and final match- the first-ever International Polo Tour Crypto Cup, effortlessly merging the ever-evolving world of NFT tech with the centuries-old sport. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase the collectibles live as well as have them signed by their favorite players, with contributions going to WWSC’s national and global initiatives. The Crypto Cup is set to become an event staple, with plans already in motion for its launch during next year’s invitational with Thailand.
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to develop artwork for such an inspirational cause, and we have been blown away by the support we have received thus far,” said FAIM.WORLD CEO Dana Farbo. “While this year’s Sunset Polo™ may be over, our dedication to IPT and WWSC is only just starting, and we are proud to continue raising funds for their mission while expanding our brand’s capabilities.”
FAIM.WORLD’s International Polo Tour collectibles can be purchased today, with celebrity signature options available:
To learn more about the IPT, visit:
To learn more about WWSC, visit:
About the International Polo Tour®:
The International Polo Tour® (IPT) unites the global polo community through world-class international matches that celebrate sport, culture, and charity. With events spanning the U.S. and abroad, IPT integrates luxury brands, tourism, and government relations to create powerful platforms for diplomacy and philanthropy—strengthening bonds between nations while giving back to meaningful causes.
Acknowledgements & Sponsors
IPT extends its heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and partners who helped make this year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ possible: Singha Thai Beer, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea®, Douglas Elliman, Out East Eyewear, Old Town Crier, Hostage Aid Worldwide, Freedom Polo Farm, Unbridle Your Brand™, Makani, Photozyme MD, Alpha Acquisitions, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing, Tareq Salahi Bespoke Events, Arctic Wolf, Maxiom Tech, Hyperlogs, Piedmont Polo, Optica Labs, Head Impact Prevention, Miguel Wilson Collection, Marian Style, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, and Oasis Winery®.
For Sponsorship inquiries: ..., 561-908-1683
About FAIM.WORLD:
Founded in 2024 by CEO Dana Farbo, CSO James Robb and CCO Ron Burkhardt, FAIM INC is an international digital platform that connects celebrities with their fans, producing revenue for celebrities and lifelong memories for fans, by helping them bond through digital media forms. Celebrities can earn up to 70% for each photo they sign, whether a selfie of the fan with the celebrity, existing celebrity photos or vintage photos owned by the fan.
Notable Celebrities already using the platform include NASCAR Champions, A-list musicians, international beauty pageants, and a variety of major influencers.
About We Will Survive Cancer:
We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to assisting families financially and emotionally impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Through donations of funds, services, and goods, WWSC provides help with childcare, family counseling, transportation, and household support, lifting burdens so families can focus on healing and hope.
“Our connection with FAIM.WORLD began ahead of our recent annual Sunset Polo™ in Virginia, which we’ve held alongside WWSC for more than a decade,” explained IPT Founder and Team Captain Tareq Salahi. “Their team immediately set to work creating one-of-a-kind art that has the unique ability to be transformed into collectible, customizable mementos, with funds directly supporting a charity that is near and dear to us at IPT. We look forward to growing our partnership, especially as greater attention is placed on uplifting those in need in the coming months.”
During September’s Sunset Polo™, FAIM.WORLD’s artwork collectibles helped make polo world history, with them being a direct part of the event’s third and final match- the first-ever International Polo Tour Crypto Cup, effortlessly merging the ever-evolving world of NFT tech with the centuries-old sport. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase the collectibles live as well as have them signed by their favorite players, with contributions going to WWSC’s national and global initiatives. The Crypto Cup is set to become an event staple, with plans already in motion for its launch during next year’s invitational with Thailand.
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to develop artwork for such an inspirational cause, and we have been blown away by the support we have received thus far,” said FAIM.WORLD CEO Dana Farbo. “While this year’s Sunset Polo™ may be over, our dedication to IPT and WWSC is only just starting, and we are proud to continue raising funds for their mission while expanding our brand’s capabilities.”
FAIM.WORLD’s International Polo Tour collectibles can be purchased today, with celebrity signature options available:
To learn more about the IPT, visit:
To learn more about WWSC, visit:
About the International Polo Tour®:
The International Polo Tour® (IPT) unites the global polo community through world-class international matches that celebrate sport, culture, and charity. With events spanning the U.S. and abroad, IPT integrates luxury brands, tourism, and government relations to create powerful platforms for diplomacy and philanthropy—strengthening bonds between nations while giving back to meaningful causes.
Acknowledgements & Sponsors
IPT extends its heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and partners who helped make this year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ possible: Singha Thai Beer, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea®, Douglas Elliman, Out East Eyewear, Old Town Crier, Hostage Aid Worldwide, Freedom Polo Farm, Unbridle Your Brand™, Makani, Photozyme MD, Alpha Acquisitions, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing, Tareq Salahi Bespoke Events, Arctic Wolf, Maxiom Tech, Hyperlogs, Piedmont Polo, Optica Labs, Head Impact Prevention, Miguel Wilson Collection, Marian Style, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, and Oasis Winery®.
For Sponsorship inquiries: ..., 561-908-1683
About FAIM.WORLD:
Founded in 2024 by CEO Dana Farbo, CSO James Robb and CCO Ron Burkhardt, FAIM INC is an international digital platform that connects celebrities with their fans, producing revenue for celebrities and lifelong memories for fans, by helping them bond through digital media forms. Celebrities can earn up to 70% for each photo they sign, whether a selfie of the fan with the celebrity, existing celebrity photos or vintage photos owned by the fan.
Notable Celebrities already using the platform include NASCAR Champions, A-list musicians, international beauty pageants, and a variety of major influencers.
About We Will Survive Cancer:
We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to assisting families financially and emotionally impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Through donations of funds, services, and goods, WWSC provides help with childcare, family counseling, transportation, and household support, lifting burdens so families can focus on healing and hope.
TransMedia Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment