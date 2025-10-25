Almost Half Of Americans 'Aren't Ready To Retire', A Study Reveals - Why Making A Plan For Income In Retirement Is Crucial For Your Golden Years

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Without a well-defined plan for spending in retirement, Americans could be facing unexpected and unnecessary stress.

Allianz Life Insurance's study reveals that only 44 % of Americans have a retirement income plan.



Allianz's Vice President of Consumer Insights, Kelly LaVigne, commented“if you don't know how you will draw from your retirement assets for income, then you aren't ready to retire.”

Having the right retirement strategy for how and when you'll spend your income is key to reducing the decisions you'll need to make once you reach retirement age.

Unfortunately, without a plan, you risk joining the 31% of Americans who are overspending in retirement, according to a report from retirement magazine 401(k) Specialist.

Thankfully, there are steps you can take to give yourself and your family peace of mind.

Why it's so important to have a plan

Having a plan really does pay off.

Research from T. Rowe Price found that individuals with a formal financial plan had two to four times more wealth when entering retirement compared to those without one.

With the help of a qualified professional, like those found through FinancialAdvisor, you can easily plan when, where, and how you want to retire.

FinancialAdvisor is a free online service that helps you find a financial advisor who can help you create a plan to reach your financial goals. Just answer a few questions and their extensive online database will match you with a few vetted advisors based on your answers.

You can view advisor profiles, read past client reviews, and schedule an initial consultation for free with no obligation to hire.

Even if you're confident in the amount you've saved for your retirement, LaVigne insists“it is critical to understand how those assets will be able to fund your life after you retire.” That's why individuals with higher [net worths should also consider consulting a professional to make the most of their nest egg and the rest of their assets and portfolio.

How to plan your retirement income

Another big concern among the Americans surveyed is how to best take distributions from their retirement savings when they do retire, with 45% revealing they're unsure of the best method. This question is best answered with the help of a financial advisor, and it will largely depend on the type of accounts that you have.

With most IRA accounts, you will pay taxes on the funds you take out. So, the timing of these withdrawals really matters for the potential income tax you'll incur.

However, with a Roth IRA, you are contributing to your account with after-tax income, which means your withdrawals at retirement age won't be taxed.

This is why financial guru Suze Orman wrote that Americans should be putting“every single cent” into a Roth account in her book, The Ultimate Retirement Guide For 50 Plus.

And if you have a gold IRA, you'll want to plan for whether you'd like your withdrawals to be as income, or as the physical asset.

One way to invest in a gold IRA is with the help of Thor Metals.

Gold IRAs allow investors to hold physical gold or gold-related assets within a retirement account, which combines the tax advantages of an IRA with the protective benefits of investing in gold, making it an attractive option for those looking to potentially hedge their retirement funds against economic uncertainties.

To learn more, you can get a free information guide that includes details on how to get up to $20,000 in free metals on qualifying purchases.

Read more: Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

Make sure your family is secure

Finally, a plan is important because it provides your loved ones with security, too.

For workers, an emergency fund doesn't just safeguard against a job loss. It can also be the ticket to covering surprise expenses without going into debt. And being retired doesn't make you immune from surprises.

For instance, if you're concerned that Medicare might not cover all your health care expenses or that you want a little more financial security in retirement, there are other insurance options you can consider

If you're concerned that Medicare might not cover your expenses, there are other insurance options you can consider. Without proper planning, paying for long-term care could deplete your retirement fund. In many cases, the burden of paying for care often falls on family members – potentially straining their finances.

Long-term care insurance offers coverage for the costs of in-home assistance, nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

While traditional health insurance covers certain medical needs in old age, such as prescriptions and doctor visits, long term care insurance covers health needs specific to the needs of seniors.

Another option that can help your family in the event of your death is term life insurance. This is a type of life insurance that offers coverage for a predetermined period, known as the "term," that typically ranges from 10 to 30 years.

Term insurance is usually a less expensive and more flexible option. If the insured individual dies during this term, the policy pays a death benefit to the designated beneficiaries.

Young families and busy professionals looking for fast and affordable insurance can easily connect with Ethos and get term life insurance in 5 minutes, with no medical exams or blood tests.

With Ethos Insurance, you get a policy with up to $2 million in coverage, starting at just $2/day. Ethos' application process ensures you get flexible coverage options quickly and transparently, allowing you to focus on what matters most.

Enjoying life on a fixed income

Having a suitable retirement plan isn't only important for your financial goals, it's just as critical for your peace of mind.

Of those surveyed by Allianz Life, 48% worried about living too frugally and not enjoying retirement as much as they should. Without a clear set of steps for how you want to prepare for - and live - in retirement, you're subjecting yourself to unnecessary uncertainty. You may be spending more frugally than necessary, or you might not be frugal enough to make those savings last.

Once you have your plan, investing while you spend is another way to double down on savings for the future.

Acorns automates investing and saving to simplify the process of setting aside extra funds.

When you make a purchase on your credit or debit card, they will automatically round up the price to the nearest dollar and place the excess cash into a smart investment portfolio. This way, even the most essential spending translates to money saved for the future.

You can also open an IRA account with Acorns Later, and get potential tax benefits. With the Acorns Gold plan, you can get a 3% match on new IRA contributions, as well as customize your portfolio by choosing individual stocks. You can also opt for the Acorns Silver plan, which offers a 1% match on new IRA contributions.

When you sign up now, you'll get a $20 bonus investment, too.



