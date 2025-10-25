Whoopi Goldberg Says She Relates To Americans 'Having A Hard Time' - Admits She'd Leave 'The View' If She Had 'All The Money In The World'

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Whoopi Goldberg has been co-hosting ABC's“The View” since 2007, making her the longest serving member on the successful daytime show's panel. However, the celebrated actor and comedian with EGOT status has admitted on the show that her tenure would have ended sooner if she had more money and that she isn't immune from the financial pressure most Americans face.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living,” she said.“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I'm a working person, you know?... My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there.”



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Must Read

Goldberg's admission of financial strain might come as a surprise given that CelebrityNetWorth estimates her net worth at $30 million. At age 69, Goldberg says she's still working to pay the bills for herself and her family.

Her situation highlights how family and financial mismanagement can push Americans to work beyond retirement.

Financially squeezed

A survey by LiveCareer revealed a startling 61% of U.S. workers fear retirement more than death. The majority of respondents (82%) said they have considered delaying their retirement for financial reasons.

These statistics paint a grim picture of a workforce that's feeling anxious and economically squeezed. Digging deeper into the stats reveals that these concerns are not restricted to the middle class or working class. According to PYMNTS Intelligence, 67% of all U.S. consumers now live paycheck to paycheck.

Financial pressure has spread across the age and income spectrum. To mitigate this issue, here are three solid ways to better manage your money.

Better budgeting

A dynamic economy calls for a dynamic budget. For many families, it may no longer be enough to make simple assumptions about how much your monthly bills for essentials will be when prices are rising.

Instead, financial experts recommend turning your attention to income instead. Ramit Sethi, host of the Netflix series“How to Get Rich,” recommends the 50/20/30 rule, which puts after-tax income into three different baskets: 50% for necessary expenses, 20% for debt repayment and savings and 30% for everything else, including leisure.

“The goal is simple: decrease your debt, increase your savings and investments, and allow yourself some guilt-free spending,” Sethi says on his website.

Budgeting and tracking can help you understand where your money is going, so you can make every dollar work for you.

With Kubera, high-net-worth individuals can get a comprehensive view of their net worth in real-time.

Unlike other wealth-tracking platforms, Kubera's unified dashboard encompasses everything from real estate to shares in holding companies, crypto wallets and private equity. With Kubera's“Your Club” feature, you can also see how your portfolio stacks up compared to your peers in net worth.

The platform offers a unified dashboard that can connect thousands of banks, brokerages and crypto exchanges across multiple currencies, providing a complete picture of your financial position. Kubera features bank-level encryption and prioritizes user privacy, so you feel confident about integrating your accounts under one roof.

If you're interested in seeing the difference Kubera can make for your finances, you can start now with a 14-day free trial.

Read more: Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

Automatic saving

For high-income earners, it's important to set money aside for savings and investments first, before splurging. Credit reporting giant Experian calls this method“reverse budgeting” and says this method restricts discretionary spending, because you can only spend what's left after meeting savings targets, and bolsters financial resilience.

You don't always have to put away large sums to move toward your savings goals. Ten dollars a week could make a difference – if you're smart about what to do with your spare change.

Acorns rounds up the price to the nearest dollar and invests the difference for you in a smart investment portfolio.

For example, if you buy coffee for $4.30, Acorns will round up to $5.00 and automatically save that 70 cents. These small amounts can add up significantly – just $2.50 in daily round-ups could accumulate to $900 per year, helping you build your savings without thinking about it.

Plus, if you sign up now you get a $20 bonus.

Cut costs where you can

Take a hard look at your monthly expenses. For instance, many people are overpaying for car insurance simply because they don't compare rates regularly.

OfficialCarInsurance makes it easy to compare quotes from leading insurers in your area, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars annually on premiums.

The process is 100% free and won't affect your credit score. In just a few clicks, you could pay as little as $29 a month.

The money you save on lower insurance rates can go directly into your emergency fund or savings accounts.



Want to retire with an extra $1.3M? See how Dave Ramsey's viral 7-step plan helps millions of Americans kill debt and build wealth - and how you can too

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.