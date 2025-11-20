World's Top Off-Road Crews Arrive In Dubai For Hatta Prologue

Excitement continues to build as Dubai International Baja heads toward Friday's Prologue Stage in Hatta, where the world's top FIA and FIM international competitors will roar into action.

The world's top off-road crews have arrived at Dubai Festival City Mall as final preparations are completed in the Service Park ahead of Friday's start of the 2025 Dubai International Baja.

The established World Cup crews will face significant opposition from a number of one-off entries set to spice up the action.

Runaway FIA Bajas World Cup winner Juan Cruz Yacopini is gunning for a fifth win in seven events this season but the Argentinian will have to fend off the challenge of, among others, Seth Quintero of the US and Australian motorcycle legend Toby Price who are sure to feature.

Although not registered for world cup points all eyes will be on the Dakar stars in a pair of Toyota Hilux machines from Toyota Gazoo Racing as Dubai International baja reinforces its reputation for attracting a diverse entry list.

After a sustained period of testing and a new Toyota Hilux at his disposal Quintero is looking forward to giving a proper account of himself at an event where he has not yet enjoyed a trouble free run.

“This is this is one that I haven't been able to do too well at yet, and, you know, with Toyota this year, we've built a new car and I'm excited to debut it here and hopefully put in a good result,” said the Californian.

“We've been doing a lot of work and a lot of testing and I think we're all very happy with the results that we've put together as a team. So hopefully we can, you know, have a good one in the next two days and get on top of the board.

“I think the competition that this race brings is spectacular and to win it would be something else. Hopefully this year we can go out and do that.

“I think just the level of the sport and enjoying the race and the atmosphere, and the people that put on this race are always amazing to see, and, you know, a joy to be around. It's just all those things put together that keep us coming back.”

The ninth edition of the event promises one of the most accessible and spectator-friendly weekends on the FIA and FIM World Cup calendars, with the Hatta Prologue to be followed by the newly designed spectator zone in Al Marmoom on Saturday and Sunday.