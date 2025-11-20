Only Joint Director Allowed To Conduct Factory Inspections In Gurugram: Haryana Labour Dept

MENAFN - KNN India)The Haryana Labour Department has issued an order restricting factory inspections in Gurugram to the district's Joint Director, following multiple complaints regarding inspection practices by officials of the Factory Wing.

The office order, dated November 17 and signed by Chief Inspector of Factories-cum-Labour Commissioner (CIF-cum-LC) Dusmanta Kumar Behera, states that the government must ensure a supportive industrial environment and prevent any unwarranted harassment of establishments.

In light of this, and exercising powers under the Transparent Inspection Policy for the Industrial Safety & Health Wing, the department has barred Assistant Directors and Deputy Directors posted in Gurugram from conducting inspections under the Factories Act, 1948, and the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996.

Until further orders, only the Joint Director, Gurugram, is authorised to carry out such inspections.

The directive also transfers all pending inspections assigned to Assistant and Deputy Directors to the Joint Director, who must conduct them strictly in line with the Labour Department's inspection policy.

The order aims to ensure that industrial activity in the region proceeds without disruption and that compliance processes are carried out transparently and consistently.

(KNN Bureau)