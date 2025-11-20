403
Russia, China Commit to Stronger Military Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov met with China’s vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, in Moscow on Thursday to discuss deepening military cooperation between the two nations.
A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said Belousov emphasized that the defense ministries are actively implementing agreements reached at recent leaders’ summits, including plans to "significantly increase joint military exercises."
“I emphasize that they are not directed against third parties,” he added, underlining that the partnership is intended to strengthen mutual security.
Both officials underscored the influence of their leaders’ “strategic guidance” in shaping bilateral military collaboration.
Belousov noted that the recent visits by top officials provided a "strong impetus" to Russia-China relations, while Zhang Youxia described the partnership as an example that "set an example of a new type of international relations."
The Chinese official also vowed that his visit would "implement important agreements reached by the leaders of our states" and further consolidate the two countries’ defense ties.
The high-level talks followed an official welcoming ceremony at Russia’s defense headquarters.
