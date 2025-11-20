King Sends Cable To Lebanon On Independence Day

For newspapers...Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Lebanon President Gen. Joseph Aoun, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, expressing well wishes to President Aoun, and wishing the people of Lebanon further progress and prosperity.

