Dinari Integrates Layerzero To Bring Tokenized U.S. Equities Into The Global Onchain Economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinari, the leading provider of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs, today announced an integration with LayerZero, the interoperability protocol connecting applications and assets across blockchains. The partnership represents a major step toward bringing capital markets onchain by enhancing the scalability and connectivity required for high-volume trading of tokenized equities.

The integration connects Dinari's Layer 1, the Dinari Financial Network (DFN) powered by Avalanche, with LayerZero's market-leading interoperability infrastructure. This enables Dinari's tokenized equities, known as dSharesTM, to move and settle seamlessly across blockchains. The DFN provides the compliance, settlement, and throughput standards required for institutional-grade trading, while LayerZero extends this infrastructure across networks to support high-volume market activity. Launching on four blockchains with 200 tokens and expanding over time to LayerZero's broader ecosystem of more than 150 blockchains and the full list of tickers on the U.S. stock market, the integration establishes a unified foundation for liquid, onchain markets where real-world equities can transact with the efficiency and accessibility of digital assets.

“The DFN delivers the infrastructure that tokenized equities need to function at market scale,” said Gabe Otte, CEO of Dinari.“LayerZero connects that infrastructure to global liquidity, creating a system where real U.S. equities can move and settle across chains while maintaining the compliance and protections investors expect from traditional markets.”

Each dShareTM represents one share of a public security, maintains shareholder rights, and is fully backed by the underlying security held with licensed custodians under Dinari's registered transfer agent framework. The integration leverages LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which allows these tokenized equities to exist natively across multiple blockchains while maintaining a single, unified supply. This ensures consistent ownership records, unified liquidity, and 1:1 transfers across networks as dShares expand throughout the LayerZero ecosystem.

“The idea that markets can be global is something that has been talked about a lot in the crypto space. Dinari is doing the hard work of tokenizing a whole new asset class enabling stocks and equities to exist on multiple blockchains, while maintaining compliance,” said Bryan Pellegrino, Co-Founder and CEO of LayerZero Labs.“We're super excited to help Dinari bring tokenized stocks to the users and applications of four new ecosystems.”

Dinari's initial rollout will include four blockchains, with additional deployments across the broader LayerZero ecosystem. This integration positions Dinari among the first platforms capable of supporting capital-markets-level activity onchain, paving the way for a new era of liquid, interoperable finance.

“Dinari demonstrates how institutional-grade tokenization can operate at global scale,” said Morgan Krupetsky, Vice President of Onchain Finance at Ava Labs.“By building on Avalanche, Dinari is creating the connective tissue between traditional markets and onchain finance, showing how regulated assets can move across blockchains while maintaining the trust and performance required by institutions.”

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari's fully-backed dSharesTM.

By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 200 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology. Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dShares are not currently available in certain jurisdictions as limited by law.

About LayerZero

LayerZero is the interoperability protocol connecting applications and assets across blockchains. The protocol's OFT Standard powers native, unified tokens that exist natively across networks without wrapping or liquidity fragmentation - used by leading institutions and assets including PayPal's PYUSD, Agora's AUSD, and The State of Wyoming's FRNT. Following its acquisition of Stargate Finance, LayerZero now handles the majority of cross-chain messaging volume, setting the standard for how assets move in a multi-chain financial world.

