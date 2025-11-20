Azerbaijan Hosts Int'l Event On Oriental Miniature Art And Contemporary Contexts (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) organized an international scientific conference titled “Miniature – Oriental Visual Philosophy and Contemporary Context” yesterday, Trend reports.

The event shone a spotlight on the beauty and soul of Oriental miniature art, delving into how to breathe new life into this age-old tradition in today's world, especially when it comes to the realm of digital art and visual philosophy.

The conference agenda covered the philosophical and cultural dimensions of miniature art, traditions of visual philosophy in Turkic-speaking regions, the impact of digital technologies on visual arts, museum management and modern presentation methods, and the role of miniature art in cultural diplomacy.

Big names in academia and art from the United Kingdom, Romania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan rubbed shoulders at the event, along with the general public. The participation of international experts facilitated extensive discussions on contemporary research perspectives of Oriental miniature heritage. Participants also struck a chord on broadening scientific collaboration, rolling up their sleeves for joint research projects, and shining a spotlight on miniature art through modern platforms.