NARC: Knowledge Platform For Jordan's Water Harvesting 'Underway'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, Nov. 20 (Petra) – The National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) on Thursday held a national workshop to develop a knowledge platform for water harvesting and ecosystem restoration.The portal is one of the "pioneering" initiatives aimed to support the Kingdom's efforts to promote the sustainable management of natural resources and achieve water and food security.Talking at the opening ceremong, NARC Director General, Dr. Ibrahim Rawashdeh, said the workshop represents a "significant" turning point in the transition towards data- and knowledge-based management.Under this platform, Rawashdeh noted the center aims to turn scientific research into practical tools that contribute to enhancing "resilience" of rural communities, in line with the National Agricultural Strategy, the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV(, and the National Water Strategy.Rawashdeh stated the center is moving to build a national knowledge base to support decision-making, guide agricultural investments, and enhance Jordan's ability to adapt to climate challenges.So far, he affirmed Jordan has faced "significant" challenges in the water sector and the deterioration of some ecosystems over the past decades, yet its scientific institutions have proven their capacity to innovate and develop "pioneering" national solutions.The new platform will provide a live digital map containing climate and hydrology data, research applications, and national success stories as an open resource for researchers, decision-makers, and partners, he pointed out.Rawashdeh indicated that the initiative responds to the goals of the Agricultural Strategy 2020–2025, the Economic Modernization Vision 2022–2033, and the National Water Strategy 2023–2040, all of which focus on water harvesting technologies, digital transformation, and data management to support the agricultural sector.The move, he stated, will contribute to support the national map of water harvesting sites, provide relevant authorities with real-time climate data from the center's monitoring stations, which would be linked to applied research conducted at universities and research centers.Additionally, he said the step will serve as a platform for young researchers to access data, grants, and scientific publications, which would promote research based on the "true" needs of society.Rawashdeh called for establishing a "governance model" that ensures the platform's sustainability and the implementation of a clear roadmap for action during the next stages.