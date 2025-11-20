Celebrate UAE National Day With Skyline Views, Live Dancers, And Complimentary Baklava At Bab El Bahr

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Dubai, UAE - November 2025: Celebrate UAE National Day with Downtown Dubai skyline views from the terrace of Bab El Bahr. The elegant restaurant will come alive with traditional dance performances, vibrant dcor, and festive energy, making it the perfect spot to gather with family and friends for a celebratory meal.
On December 2, guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere and a special treat for every diner as the restaurant embraces the spirit of the nation in true celebratory style. To mark the occasion, each guest will receive a complimentary UAE National Day-themed baklava box, a sweet token of appreciation crafted specially for the day. The dance performance will take place from 9 pm to 11 pm.
With beautiful Downtown views and a warm, inviting ambiance, Bab El Bahr promises a memorable National Day celebration for everyone.
For bookings and more information, contact: (04) 456 2881
Bab El Bahr by Al Hallab, Boulevard 29 Bld., Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, UAE
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1123 times
PR Category: Local News and Government
Posted on: Thursday, November 20, 2025 7:56:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Highlights Innovative Vision and...
|
| Next Story: 'Most Humans Set to Become Cyborgs', Says Nobel Prize Winner
|
|
|
More from Local News and Government
MENAFN20112025003092003082ID1110373269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment