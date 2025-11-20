Celebrate UAE National Day With Skyline Views, Live Dancers, And Complimentary Baklava At Bab El Bahr

Dubai, UAE - November 2025: Celebrate UAE National Day with Downtown Dubai skyline views from the terrace of Bab El Bahr. The elegant restaurant will come alive with traditional dance performances, vibrant dcor, and festive energy, making it the perfect spot to gather with family and friends for a celebratory meal.

On December 2, guests can enjoy the lively atmosphere and a special treat for every diner as the restaurant embraces the spirit of the nation in true celebratory style. To mark the occasion, each guest will receive a complimentary UAE National Day-themed baklava box, a sweet token of appreciation crafted specially for the day. The dance performance will take place from 9 pm to 11 pm.

With beautiful Downtown views and a warm, inviting ambiance, Bab El Bahr promises a memorable National Day celebration for everyone.

For bookings and more information, contact: (04) 456 2881

Bab El Bahr by Al Hallab, Boulevard 29 Bld., Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Posted on: Thursday, November 20, 2025 7:56:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)