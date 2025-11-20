KP Government Rejects 'Misleading Spin' On CM's Abbottabad Speech, Clarifies No Threat Issued

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Secretariat has strongly rejected what it termed a“deliberate attempt” to present the Chief Minister's Abbottabad rally remarks out of context.

In an official clarification issued on Thursday, the spokesperson said the CM's message was“crystal clear”: any interference in the electoral process will result in firm legal action.

According to the spokesperson, election interference is unacceptable under any circumstances, and the Chief Minister had merely highlighted this legal reality. He added that during the by-election process, any unlawful activity would immediately be met with appropriate legal measures.

The spokesperson stressed that the Chief Afridi did not threaten any individual; instead, he underscored the enforcement of law and the principle of rule of law.“Honest and upright officers enjoy complete protection, while only those who break the law will be answerable,” he said.

He added that giving a misleading twist to the CM's remarks was nothing more than political point-scoring.

The provincial government, he reiterated, is fully committed to ensuring transparent, impartial and fair by-elections at all costs.