AMD, Cisco, And HUMAIN To Form Joint Venture To Deliver World-Leading AI Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Joint venture to deliver up to 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030, starting with a 100 MW deployment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to power the Global AI ecosystem with cost-efficient, high-performance infrastructure.
News Summary:
AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN to invest in a joint venture and serve as its exclusive technology partners, deepening their multi-year strategic collaboration announced in May during U.S. President Donald J. Trump's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The joint venture plans to deploy up to 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030, with the shared ambition to expand capacity to multiple gigawatts, as a key pillar of HUMAIN's overall ambitions.
This joint venture is expected to begin operations in 2026, with a phase 1 deployment of 100 MW planned, powered by HUMAIN modern data center capacity, AMD InstinctTM MI450 Series GPUs and Cisco critical infrastructure solutions.
