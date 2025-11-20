Puthiya Tamilagam Demands Extension For SIR Process In Tamil Nadu

Concerns Over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Process

Puthiya Tamilagam founder president K Krishnasamy on Thursday welcomed the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process but raised concerns about potential misuse by political party representatives. The party demanded a one-month extension for the SIR form process in Tamil Nadu and for monitoring political party Booth Level Agents (BLAs). "We welcome it. When SIR forms are given to BLAs who were representatives of political parties, they may misuse them, so the Election Commission should review them. Puthiya Tamilagam Party demands that the Election Commision extend the SIR form process by one more month in Tamil Nadu. We also urge the Election Commision to monitor the political party BLAs in the SIR process," said Krishnasamy during a press conference.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls - 2026 is currently being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state. The SIR is an exercise to create a fresh, error-free list of eligible voters for the 2026 assembly elections. The process began on November 4, 2025, and involves Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting house-to-house enumeration, distributing and collecting forms to verify voter details. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on February 7, 2026. The SIR exercise has generated significant political controversy in Tamil Nadu. The ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party and its allies have staged demonstrations and filed petitions in the Supreme Court and Madras High Court against the process, calling it arbitrary and a potential attempt to disenfranchise genuine voters, particularly from minority communities and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes. They argue that the timing during the monsoon season and holiday periods (November-January) is not conducive to proper public participation and that the process places undue burden on citizens to prove their eligibility. The main opposition party, AIADMK, supports the exercise, arguing it is necessary to weed out fake and duplicate voters from the list.

Bihar Election and 'Coalition Formula' for Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Krishnasamy praised Bihar's NDA win, attributing it to Nitish Kumar's trust and policies, such as stopping liquor sales and supporting women. Krishnasamy urged Tamil Nadu political parties to learn from Bihar's example and advocated for a coalition ministry in Tamil Nadu, following Bihar's formula. "In the recent Bihar Assembly election NDA have won, and it shows people trust Nitish Kumar. Before the elections, 1 crore 20 lakh women were given 10 thousand rupees. In Bihar, it was a liquor-surplus state before, and CM Nitish Kumar stopped it all, and that's why women have come forward and supported him. Political parties in Tamil Nadu should learn from the Bihar Assembly election," said the Puthiya Tamilagam founder.

The party plans to decide on alliances after its 7th state-level conference in Madurai on January 22, 2026. "In Bihar, a coalition government with a good relationship in partnership is there. After the 1960s, there was only one party ruling in Tamil Nadu, and this should change. There is a surplus of liquor, which the government itself sells, and this has disturbed law and order. We demand that the Tamil Nadu government stop selling liquor. In Tamil Nadu, our party policy will be based on the Bihar formula, which is a coalition ministry. In the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the political situation has changed, and it will follow the Bihar election," added Krishnasamy.

Krishnasamy Addresses Social Issues, Corruption

He also condemned the murder of college girl Shalini in Rameswaram, urging the Tamil Nadu government to draft a bill on "honour killings." The party also plans to hold a protest in Thirunelveli today, highlighting concerns over the misuse of SC/ST funds by local body representatives. "Yesterday in Rameswaram, a college girl Shalini, was murdered by Muniraj for denying to accept his love. Already a honour killings are happening in Tamil Nadu, and the Tamil Nadu government have formed a committee to recommend proceedings to create a bill on honour killing. We urge the Tamil Nadu Government to look into this love issue and draft a bill which is in process. Union Government and state government funds for SC and ST are not reaching the needy, and they're being misused by local body representatives. So, urging to take action on it today in Thirunelveli, our party will hold a protest," said Krishnasamy.

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape Ahead of 2026 Polls

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The AIADMK and BJP have reunited, with Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the AIADMK-led NDA alliance's chief ministerial candidate. The BJP is pushing for 45 seats in the alliance, but the AIADMK is reportedly willing to offer only around 20-24 seats. The DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election. Actor-politician Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is seen as a potential game-changer. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is also expected to play a significant role. (ANI)

