AFC Women's Champions League: Wang Shuang's Brace Gives Wuhan 2-0 Win

Wang Shuang's first-half brace steered defending champions Wuhan Jiangda Women's FC of China to a 2-0 win over East Bengal FC in their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group B tie on Thursday.

East Bengal's Path to Quarter-finals

East Bengal, who had defeated IR Iran's Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their first game, can still progress to the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat with a margin of more than two goals against Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf on November 23, as per the AIFF website.

Wang Shuang Dominates First Half

Wuhan Jiangda's early pressure nearly paid off in the seventh minute when Deng Mengye burst through off Wang Shuang's through ball, but drove her shot from the right into East Bengal goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu. But the Moshal Girls conceded a minute later when Wang Shuang met Song Fei's cross from the left, tucking home the ball past a sprawling Panthoi.

The pressure got to East Bengal when they conceded a penalty, following a VAR review, after Panthoi brought Wang Shuang inside the box, with the 2018 AFC Women's Women's Footballer of the Year making no mistake from the spot in the 17th minute. East Bengal had a chance to reduce the deficit, but Soumya Guguloth flashed her attempt over the bar in the 23rd minute, while Panthoi did enough to foil Mavis Owusu from advancing after Wang Shuang had slipped a well-timed through ball.

Goalkeeper Panthoi's Second-Half Heroics

Panthoi continued to frustrate the Wuhan Jiangda in the second half with a point-blank stop in the 56th minute to deny Owusu before foiling Kim Hye-ri in the 61st minute following Deng Mengye's layoff.

The East Bengal custodian continued to be a thorn in Wuhan Jiangda's side as she kept out Deng Mengye and later stopped Owusu in her tracks with a fine tackle in the 73rd minute.

A lapse in concentration in the 77th minute by Wuhan Jiangda almost gave East Bengal a break when Soumya Guguloth sent Sushmita Lepcha through on goal, only for the midfielder to hit a wayward shot at the end to sum up their frustrating evening.

