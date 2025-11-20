Bihar Endorsed NDA, Rejected Politics Of Falsehood: Anil Vij

Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij on Thursday expressed happiness over Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time, saying it reflects a victory of people's trust and confidence. Vij said the people of Bihar have clearly endorsed the politics of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while the offices of parties opposing the NDA have remained shut after the election results. According to him, the public has completely rejected the politics of deceit and falsehood.

Vij dismisses Congress's vote-rigging claims

Speaking to the media today, Vij dismissed the Congress' claim of vote rigging as entirely baseless. He said the Congress has not filed even a single written complaint to date. They claim that multiple votes were created, but do not clarify who created them or in whose names they were cast.

Citing an example, Vij said that in a village under the Mulana Assembly constituency of Ambala district, one woman was found to have 232 votes, and both the MLA and MP from that area belong to the Congress. In such a situation, how can it be determined who benefited from the fake votes? He accused the Congress of creating unnecessary controversy without any facts and attempting to mislead the public.

Comments on Mahagathbandhan's post-poll status

Commenting on the visible cracks within the Mahagathbandhan after the Bihar elections, Vij said that all their offices have shut down after the results, and the public has given a fitting reply to those spreading lies. He added that during the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi's video of catching fish became more talked about, and he should probably focus on that instead. Vij further said that the Congress has completely failed on the issue of the SIR, and the public understands that the party is merely performing theatrics to hide its defeat.

On Haryana Congress infighting

On the infighting within the Haryana Congress and the absence of leaders' photos on party banners, Vij remarked that Congress is no longer a cohesive political party. Rather, it has turned into a collection of small groups and factions. He said that the party lacks discipline as well as belief in democratic principles.

Warning to Pakistan

Responding strongly to Pakistan's concerns about a possible Indian response after the Red Fort attack, Vij said that those who engage in such actions can expect an appropriate reaction. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already clarified that anyone involved in such acts against the country, whether directly or indirectly, will not be spared. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)