Herat Activist: Pajhwok Report Attracts Global Support

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): An agriculture activist in western Herat province says that following the publication of a Pajhwok report about his efforts to modernize agriculture through the distribution of improved seeds, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has signed two contracts with him to support the initiative.

On October 4 this year, Pajhwok Afghan News published a report titled“A Herat resident's effort to modernize agriculture through distribution of improved seeds.” The report highlighted the work of Mohammad Arif, an experienced agricultural activist who has been working closely with farmers to bring about practical change to the agricultural sector in Herat by promoting improved seeds and scientific farming methods aimed at significantly boosting productivity and crop quality.

Arif told Pajhwok the future of Afghanistan's agriculture depended on the use of improved seeds and modern farming techniques. According to him, such seeds must be drought- and disease-resistant and capable of producing high yields on both irrigated and rain-fed land.

Expressing satisfaction over the publication of the Pajhwok's report about his agricultural activities, Arif explained the coverage paved the way for attracting international attention, and FAO has now signed agreements to support his work.

“Under one contract, FAO has purchased 85 tons of improved wheat seeds from us, and under another agreement, 65 tons of seeds will be distributed on a cost-sharing basis-50 percent paid by farmers and 50 percent by FAO.”: he added.

Arif is now working to expand the use of improved seeds among farmers to increase land productivity and improve family livelihoods.

Currently, more than 110 farmers are cooperating with him, and so far around 30 tons of improved seeds have been distributed among them.

His activities are not limited to one area; he works across six districts of Herat, including Karukh, Injil, Pashtun Zarghun, Guzra, Zindajan and Ghorian. He believes expanding projects at the district level will help farmers become better acquainted with modern agriculture.

