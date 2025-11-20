Qatar, Kazakhstan Hold Political Consultations Round

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Astana: The third round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan was held Thursday in Astana.

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired the State of Qatar's side, while HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev chaired Kazakhstan's side.

The consultations round discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Abdullah bin Hussein Al Jaber, HE Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al Johara bint Yousef Al Obaidan Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation attended the consultations round.