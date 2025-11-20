Vivo Energy To Acquire Totalenergies Marketing Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Vivo Energy, a London-based retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa, announced Thursday the signing of a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan.Under the deal, Vivo Energy, which currently operates around 4,000 service stations across 28 markets worldwide, will take ownership of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan, including its network of approximately 180 fuel stations across the Kingdom, in addition to its commercial fuel operations, lubricants business, and related activities.The transaction represents a strategic move that strengthens Vivo Energy's regional footprint and supports its track record of expansion into high-potential markets.Vivo Energy CEO Stan Mittelman said the agreement marks an important new step in the company's growth journey, highlighting the strong fundamentals of the Jordanian market, its stability, and its highly skilled workforce.He added that the company shares with its Jordanian partners a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer service, expressing readiness to support the growth of this vital sector and expand further for the benefit of all stakeholders.Mittelman noted that the company's operating model, built on empowering local management teams to serve customers and partners effectively, will be central to its work in Jordan.He added that the acquisition fully aligns with the company's strategy to build a stronger and more diversified energy business. Following completion of the transaction, Vivo Energy plans to introduce its Engen brand to the Jordanian market and provide additional technical expertise and innovative solutions, while respecting the deep knowledge and long-standing experience of the local workforce, he said.The company noted that the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of pre-closing conditions. Until the transaction is finalized, TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan will continue operating as usual while coordinating closely with Vivo Energy to ensure a smooth transition for employees, agents, business partners, and customers.