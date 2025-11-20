Resource Venture Capitalist Andy Bowering Becomes Special Advisor To Max Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. () (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that veteran venture capitalisthas become a Special Advisor to MAX Power, joining its very active Advisory Board as MAX Power takes additional steps to build a global brand in the Natural Hydrogen sector.

Mr. Bowering's appointment adds deep capital markets and transaction experience at a pivotal moment in MAX Power's growth trajectory as the Company carries out Canada's first-ever multi-well drill program dedicated to Natural Hydrogen.

Mr. Bowering brings more than 30 years of global mineral exploration and development experience to MAX Power. He co-founded Millennial Lithium Corp., which was acquired by Lithium Americas Corp. in 2022 for C$491 million, and has been instrumental in founding, funding and managing numerous companies exploring and developing precious, base and industrial metals projects across North and Latin America, raising hundreds of millions of dollars in equity financings over his career. Most recently, as Founder, Executive Advisor and Director of Prime Mining Corp., Mr. Bowering helped execute an all-share transaction with Torex Gold Resources Inc. whereby Torex acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Prime at an implied value of C$449 million when the transaction was announced July 28, 2025. Mr. Bowering also serves as Chairman of TSXV-listed Apollo Silver Corp. and Director of TSXV-listed NexGold Mining Corp.

Mr. Bowering joins a MAX Power Advisory Board chaired by Mr. Brent Dunlop of Saskatoon. Other members include Mr. Bradley S. Sylvester, a member of SaskEnergy's Board of Directors, and Mr. Tom Sandison, a London-based Natural Hydrogen specialist. Together, the Advisory Board provides MAX Power with a strong mix of geological, engineering, distribution and capital markets expertise to support both Natural Hydrogen and critical minerals initiatives with the Company also planning a potential spinout or other strategic transaction aimed at unlocking the value of its Willcox Playa Lithium Project in Arizona (refer to Oct. 30, 2025 MAX Power news release ).

Mr. Mansoor Jan, CEO of MAX Power, commented:

“Andy is a legendary business builder with a proven track record of wealth creation by taking junior resource companies through the exploration stage to major transactions. That's exactly what we want around the table as MAX Power enters its next phase. With great confidence regarding our Natural Hydrogen initiatives in Saskatchewan, our focus is on building a robust discovery model and ensuring that the value we create in Saskatchewan is recognized in the capital markets.

“At the same time, MAX Power is advancing plans with respect to its Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona. Andy has already been part of one of the lithium sector's standout success stories with Millennial Lithium and has helped guide multiple companies through complex transactions. His experience in structuring growth stories, engaging global investors and navigating volatility will be a major asset for MAX Power shareholders as we advance both our Natural Hydrogen and lithium platforms.”

Mr. Brent Dunlop, Chairman of the MAX Power Advisory Board, stated:

“Andy has been involved in virtually every aspect of the junior mining business - from drill planning and project evaluation to financings, joint ventures and takeovers. He understands how great projects are built, but just as importantly, he understands how and when value can be crystalized for shareholders. That combination of technical understanding and capital markets savvy is a powerful fit for where MAX Power is today.

“Our Advisory Board already benefits from Brad Sylvester's expertise in distribution and energy infrastructure, and from Tom Sandison's Natural Hydrogen expertise at the global level. Adding Andy to this group strengthens the bench at a time when we're now into an exciting multi-well drill program with a development plan to go with it. From an Advisory Board perspective, we now have a very robust mix of Saskatchewan roots, global energy experience and capital markets depth.”

Mr. Andy Bowering added:

“I'd like to congratulate the entire MAX Power team for the progress they've made in a very short time. To get to where they are today, the first company to drill for Natural Hydrogen in Canada, is a meaningful technical achievement and a strong validation of the Company's science-driven approach.

“I see important parallels between the early days of the lithium sector and where Natural Hydrogen is today – a disruptive, high-growth theme with huge potential and a limited number of credible early movers. MAX Power has positioned itself as a leader in Natural Hydrogen while also delivering a significant lithium opportunity at Willcox in Arizona. I look forward to helping the team broaden its profile in the global capital markets and evaluate all options with the objective of creating lasting value for MAX Power shareholders.”

Why this Matters to Investors

MAX Power is assembling one of the strongest leadership and advisory teams in the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector at a time when the Company is accelerating technical progress through a multi well-drill program in Saskatchewan. The addition of Andy Bowering brings decades of experience in raising capital, structuring complex transactions, and guiding early-stage resource companies toward significant value creation events. This depth, combined with the Company's active Natural Hydrogen work in Saskatchewan and continued advancement of its Willcox Lithium Project in Arizona, positions MAX Power to pursue meaningful opportunities across two high growth energy markets. For investors, the involvement of a proven deal maker with a record of major financings and successful exits adds another layer of strength and credibility as MAX Power moves into a period of intense activity and expanding visibility.

Lawson Drilling

MAX Power eagerly anticipates providing an update on Canada's first-ever Natural Hydrogen well during the week of November 24, 2025.

Watch the Drill in Action

A new video capturing the historic start of drilling at Lawson on the Genesis Trend can be viewed here:



MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's advantage in North America's Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

Bringing The Supply Chain Home: MAX Power's Critical Minerals Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's Willcox Playa Lithium discovery by clicking on the following link:



About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen is being drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned natural hydrogen drill program, the anticipated timing and objectives of that program, future corporate development initiatives, potential strategic transactions involving the Company's assets, and the expected contributions of members of the Board and Advisory Board. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic uncertainties.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including, without limitation: exploration and development risks; the ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability of equipment and personnel; geological and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drill program as currently contemplated or that such program, if completed, will be successful.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.