Prospera Announces Completion Of Key Pipeline Projects And Readiness For Winter Capital Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (“Prospera” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of three major pipeline infrastructure projects across its core Cuthbert and Hearts Hill fields. These upgrades represent a meaningful milestone in advancing the Company's reservoir optimization strategy, improving fluid management, and ensuring long-term operational reliability as Prospera enters the winter capital program. The completed work includes two replacement and integrity-upgrade pipelines in Cuthbert and one pipeline replacement project in Hearts Hill, all of which reached mechanical completion over the past week and are now in service. These upgrades have returned several injector wells to operation and enabled producer wells to be brought online in a staged and strategic manner. These initiatives follow the Company's previously announced infrastructure upgrade program and are designed to enhance safety, reduce downtime, and support improved production performance across the asset base. With these upgrades now fully commissioned, Prospera is positioned to advance its winter capital program and bring additional production online. Prospera's 2025/2026 winter capital program includes a 42-well reactivation and optimization plan designed to bring additional wells online, initiate targeted reactivations in Luseland, and proceed with scheduled workovers in Hearts Hill. In Cuthbert, the program will also include packer repairs and the restart of suspended wells, which are expected to contribute meaningfully to near-term production growth. This program will be advanced in a measured and responsible manner, with a focus on improving production reliability and strengthening near-term cash flow-important steps in supporting the Company's ongoing operational and financial objectives. Prospera remains committed to maintaining constructive relationships with its vendor partners and executing its plans with the discipline required to support long-term operational and financial stability. As part of its continued enhancement of operational reliability, Prospera has also completed the remediation of 311 regulatory non-compliances over the past twelve months. This substantial remediation effort underscores the Company's commitment to responsible development, operational discipline, and strengthened regulatory alignment. “Completion of these pipeline upgrades marks a pivotal and transformational step forward for Prospera,” said Shubham Garg, CEO.“With these projects now in service, we are able to advance our winter capital program and bring additional production online with greater consistency and efficiency backed by reliable cash flow from our low-decline production base. These infrastructure improvements, combined with the significant regulatory work completed this year and the progress toward closing our debenture offering, position Prospera to enter winter with momentum and a clear line of sight to continued production and cash flow growth along with operational reliability.” A video overview of the completed pipeline upgrades is available on Prospera's LinkedIn page here. Prospera also highlights its previously announced convertible debenture offering, which remains scheduled to close on December 14, 2025. Investor interest has remained positive as the Company moves through the offering period. Proceeds from the offering are expected to support the continuation of Prospera's winter capital program and help position the Company to deliver more consistent production performance and improved long-term economic outcomes. Qualified investors seeking to review the opportunity ahead of closing are encouraged to contact Prospera's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Ludtke, at....

Issuer: Prospera Energy Inc. (“ Prospera” or the “Corporation” ). Issue: Convertible Debenture with a three-year term. Offering Amount: $4,000,000 CAD (the“ Offering”). Conversion Price: $0.05 if converted within the first year and $0.10 if converted in years two or three; convertible into units consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable into another common share at $0.05 for a period of three years from initial closing. The Company reserves the right to force conversion in the event that the shares of the Company trade at $0.125 for a period of ten days or more. Underlying Shares: Common shares of the Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI (the“Common Shares”). Use of Proceeds: Prospera intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for well reactivation, production optimization, strategic acquisitions and working capital. Interest: 12% interest calculated quarterly and paid at maturity, or conversion date, whichever comes first. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares at the then market price, at the Company's discretion. Dividend Adjustment and Anti-Dilution: The conversion price and warrants will also be subject to standard anti-dilution adjustments upon, inter alia, share consolidations, share splits, spin-off events, rights issues, and reorganizations. Offering Basis: Non-brokered private placement offering. Target Close Date: On or before December 14, 2025. Security The convertible debenture will be unsecured. Finders Fees The Company may pay qualified finders a fee of 7% cash and 7% warrants.



About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company's core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera's working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with ASC 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting.

