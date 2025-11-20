EGA Reaches 50 Million Tonnes Of Cast Metal Produced Since 1979

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,November 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest 'premium aluminium' producer in the world, today announced that it has reached 50 million tonnes of cast metal produced since 1979.

EGA's aluminium is the largest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas and is shipped to more than 50 countries. EGA produces around one in every 25 tonnes of aluminium made worldwide.

EGA began production as a small regional smelter in Jebel Ali in 1979, with an annual production capacity of just 135 thousand tonnes per year. EGA Jebel Ali has been expanded eight separate times since then. It took almost 30 years to produce the first 10 million tonnes of cast metal.

EGA's Al Taweelah smelter in Abu Dhabi began production in 2009, and was the largest in the world when built. EGA sold 2.74 million tonnes of cast metal in 2024.

Aluminium is an essential material for modern life, and EGA's metal is used by billions of people worldwide everyday as part of everything from skyscrapers to smartphones. Aluminium is infinitely recyclable, meaning that metal produced today by EGA is likely to be in use for many generations to come.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said today:“Together at EGA, we have innovated aluminium to make modern life possible since 1979. Reaching 50 million tonnes of cast metal production is a proud milestone, and an opportunity for us to reflect on the immense contribution this important UAE product has made to people's lives worldwide.”

EGA is building the UAE's largest aluminium recycling plant at Al Taweelah, with a capacity of 170,000 tonnes per year. The plant is expected to begin production during the first quarter of 2026.

EGA is also progressing plans to develop the first new primary aluminium production plant in the United States since 1980. The plant in Oklahoma will almost double American primary aluminium production, and is expected to reach first hot metal by the end of the decade.